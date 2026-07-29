How Blood Cancers Outsmart BTK-Targeted Therapies

“The main finding was that a new BTK mutation, first described by us in 2022, causes resistance in patients treated with BTK degraders,” said Justin Taylor, M.D., a physician-scientist at Sylvester, associate professor of hematology, member of the Translational and Clinical Oncology Program and The Pap Corps Endowed Professor in Leukemia. Dr. Taylor is co-author of the study. “The BTK A428D mutation has emerged as a resistance mechanism to these BTK degraders in clinical trials, and those in development, plus all approved BTK inhibitors.”

A Rare Mutation Reveals a New Form of Drug Resistance

BTK inhibitors have transformed treatment for CLL and other B-cell malignancies by blocking a protein that cancer cells depend on for growth and survival. More recently, researchers developed BTK degraders, a class of drugs designed to eliminate the BTK protein altogether and overcome resistance to earlier therapies.

Previous studies from Dr. Taylor’s laboratory demonstrated that the most common mutations responsible for BTK inhibitor resistance remained susceptible to BTK degraders. The newly identified A428D mutation, however, appears to evade both approaches.





Using molecular, biochemical and structural analyses, the researchers found that the mutation dramatically alters the shape of the BTK protein, preventing drugs from attaching to their target.



“Understanding exactly how these resistance mutations emerge gives us a roadmap for identifying patients at risk and developing strategies to stay one step ahead of the disease,” said Allison Cool, a researcher at Sylvester and co-first author of the study.

Why BTK A428D Defies Both Inhibitors and Degraders

The researchers discovered that the A428D mutation changes the structure of the BTK protein in a way that prevents drugs from binding to it.



“The surprising part was that the BTK A428D has a completely different conformation that makes it impossible for any drugs to bind to it,” Dr. Taylor said.



The discovery helps explain how a single mutation can drive resistance across multiple classes of BTK-targeted therapies. At the same time, the researchers found that the mutation comes with a biological tradeoff. It reduces the fitness of cancer cells. That finding may explain why A428D is seen primarily in patients treated with BTK degraders rather than in patients receiving BTK inhibitors alone.

What the Discovery Means for Patients

“The significance of this finding is that patients who develop these resistance mutations do not have any options for further BTK-targeted therapy,” Dr. Taylor said.



As targeted therapies continue to improve outcomes and extend survival for patients with blood cancers, understanding how resistance develops has become one of the most pressing challenges in cancer research. By identifying the structural basis of resistance, the study provides a roadmap for developing future therapies capable of overcoming or bypassing these mutations.



The study also offers encouraging evidence that resistance may be preventable. Researchers found that combining BTK degraders with a different class of drugs that target the BCL2 protein prevented resistant cancer cells from emerging in preclinical models. The findings support further investigation of combination therapies for patients with CLL and other B-cell malignancies.

