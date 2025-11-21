How Cancer Cells Tolerate Chromosomal Imbalance

In the context of cancer, many cells are associated with both extra and missing chromosomes. And, in some cases, the cancerous cells gain or lose only part of a chromosome. Each chromosome is divided into two “arms”—a shorter arm called “p” and a longer arm “q.” Over 60% of lung squamous cell carcinoma tumors, for example, are associated with an extra q arm on chromosome 3. And in nearly 80% of these tumors, chromosome 3 is missing the p arm.





In Liu’s team’s latest study, they wanted to understand how cancer cells function when they’re missing parts of a chromosome. One way cells might maintain the correct balance of proteins, they predicted, was through reducing the break down of those associated with the missing chromosome. Or, on the other hand, the cells might increase the degradation of all unaffected proteins in order to maintain relative balance.





Through a collaboration with the laboratory of Alison M. Taylor, PhD, Florence Irving Assistant Professor of Pathology and Cell Biology at the Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center at Columbia University, the team created models of lung epithelial cells—the cells that form the organ’s protective barrier. Using CRISPR gene-editing technology, the researchers removed the p arm of chromosome 3 from these cells. They also obtained another subset of cells with a q arm added to chromosome 3.





Using similar techniques to the trisomy 21 study, but with improved precision and sensitivity, the researchers analyzed changes in protein composition in three types of cells—normal cells, 3p loss cells, and 3q gain cells. In the cells with an extra 3q arm, the findings were as expected, Liu says—the cells increased the degradation of proteins associated with 3q as an attempt to keep the relative protein concentrations.





In cells lacking a 3p arm, however, the researchers discovered that both of their hypotheses were wrong. There were no significant changes in rates of any protein degradation, up or down. Rather, to their surprise, the cells accelerated the synthesis of proteins associated with 3p in certain contexts.





“Many in the field currently assume that degradation explained how cells maintain proteostasis, or protein balance,” Liu says. “But we actually reported with very clear data that upregulated protein synthesis is the key for how cells tolerate loss-type aneuploidy.





"Because we had an unexpected result from our mass spectrometry analysis, we validated it using another method,” Liu adds. “Our protein-based measurements and RNA-based measurements both tell us that selective protein synthesis regulation, not degradation, drives the buffering of the 3p loss-type aneuploidy.”





Through additional analyses, the researchers also discovered that proteins associated with 3p had greater thermostability—in other words, the melting points were significantly higher. The finding points to a potential biological mechanism underlying how cells adapt to loss-type aneuploidy.





The study reminds Liu of the teachings of ancient Chinese philosopher Laozi, who once said, “The way of Heaven is to diminish superabundance and supplement deficiency.” The model cells paralleled this philosophy—they supplemented deficient proteins to maintain balance.





Liu is hopeful that a deeper understanding of these mechanisms could offer new insights into treating cancer. Targeting the proteins differentially impacted by aneuploidy, for example, might help lead to new therapeutics.





“Cancer aneuploidy biology is a very popular area within cancer research,” he says. “By revealing the fundamental rules, we can learn how these rules may be translated to some clinical applications.”





Reference: Di Y, Li W, Castellano JJ, et al. Divergent proteome tolerance against gain and loss of chromosome arms. Molecular Cell. 2025;85(22):4268-4278.e6. doi: 10.1016/j.molcel.2025.10.023





