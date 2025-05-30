How PRPS Enzyme Controls Redox Balance in Lymphoma Cells

Study results

The team examined the role of an enzyme called phosphoribosyl pyrophosphate synthetase (PRPS) that is present in lymphoma cells in two forms: PRPS1 and PRPS2. Using CRISPR gene editing technology, the team knocked out either form of the enzyme in lymphoma cell line models.





The researchers found that PRPS1 and PRPS2 have different activities but work together in the same biochemical complex, with PRPS2 increased and more active in lymphoma cells where MYC is overexpressed.





“The PRPS enzymes and the PRPS complex have a cell-wide effect on redox homeostasis,” said MacMillan, a doctoral cancer biology student in Cunningham’s lab. “The many buffering mechanisms in place to regulate redox homeostasis make it very uncommon to find that the difference in catalyzation of a single biochemical reaction produces such a measurable change in the cell’s global redox state, so that was a major surprise.”





Eliminating PRPS1’s function enhanced sensitivity to oxidative stressors and damage within cells, while eliminating PRPS2’s function triggered reductive stress. Essentially, the team found that MYC remodels the PRPS complex for its own purposes, but it is possible for researchers and clinicians to hack this critical metabolic node and make the cells more vulnerable to a variety of new or existing therapies.





“Disabling PRPS2 turns out to be one of only a handful of loss of function strategies we know of that can induce reductive stress,” MacMillan said.





“There are so many checks and balances, so many ways of recalibrating that cellular redox state to keep it stable. Discovering that changing flux through the single PRPS enzyme can have such profound consequences on overall cellular redox state,” Cunningham added. “Having the molecular tools at our disposal to harness that is a really powerful bit of knowledge that we can use in the future.”





The novel findings from this study set the lab up to perform preclinical testing and screening to find additional drugs and pathways capable of pushing lymphoma cells even further from their desired redox state, the next step toward developing more efficacious therapeutic strategies to be tested in human clinical trials.





Cunningham said the team is currently developing and testing different approaches to manipulate the PRPS enzyme that could be used for therapeutic purposes and work in combination with other treatments such as chemotherapies to eradicate aggressive lymphomas overexpressing MYC.





Reference: MacMillan AC, Karki B, Yang J, et al. PRPS activity tunes redox homeostasis in Myc-driven lymphoma. Redox Biology. 2025;84:103649. doi: 10.1016/j.redox.2025.103649



