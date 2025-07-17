CAR T-cell therapy has transformed the treatment of many blood cancers since it was first approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 2017 for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia.





But chimeric antigen receptor therapy — in which a patient’s own T cells, a type of immune cell, are removed, genetically engineered and returned to the patient — is onerous and expensive. It requires a series of time- and labor-intensive steps over two to three weeks, and one treatment costs hundreds of thousands of dollars. Patients must also undergo a procedure to deplete the number of remaining T cells, which helps the altered T cells expand after they are reintroduced into the body but leaves patients at risk for infection.





Now, a new study led by Stanford Medicine researchers has shown that it’s possible to generate CAR T cells in laboratory mice with the same technique used for mRNA-based vaccines. And by including two sets of protein-making instructions — one that encodes a protein that binds to tumor cells and another that allows the researchers to track where the modified cells are in the body — they can assess the impact of the therapy in real time.





Unlike standard CAR T-cell treatment, the mRNA messages can be delivered multiple times in succession, enhancing its duration and amping its curative effects. Tumors in 75% of mice with B cell lymphoma treated with the mRNA messages were eradicated after several doses. Crucially, the approach also does not require a pretreatment to deplete existing immune cells.





“The generation of CAR-T cells inside the body rather than making custom-produced cells from the patient outside the body will make CAR-T cell therapy safer and available to a greater number of patients,” Levy said.