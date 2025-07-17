In Situ Generation of CAR T Cells Eradicates Tumors in Mice
CAR T cells can be generated in laboratory mice with the same technique used for mRNA-based vaccines.
Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.
CAR T-cell therapy has transformed the treatment of many blood cancers since it was first approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 2017 for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
But chimeric antigen receptor therapy — in which a patient’s own T cells, a type of immune cell, are removed, genetically engineered and returned to the patient — is onerous and expensive. It requires a series of time- and labor-intensive steps over two to three weeks, and one treatment costs hundreds of thousands of dollars. Patients must also undergo a procedure to deplete the number of remaining T cells, which helps the altered T cells expand after they are reintroduced into the body but leaves patients at risk for infection.
Now, a new study led by Stanford Medicine researchers has shown that it’s possible to generate CAR T cells in laboratory mice with the same technique used for mRNA-based vaccines. And by including two sets of protein-making instructions — one that encodes a protein that binds to tumor cells and another that allows the researchers to track where the modified cells are in the body — they can assess the impact of the therapy in real time.
Unlike standard CAR T-cell treatment, the mRNA messages can be delivered multiple times in succession, enhancing its duration and amping its curative effects. Tumors in 75% of mice with B cell lymphoma treated with the mRNA messages were eradicated after several doses. Crucially, the approach also does not require a pretreatment to deplete existing immune cells.
“The generation of CAR-T cells inside the body rather than making custom-produced cells from the patient outside the body will make CAR-T cell therapy safer and available to a greater number of patients,” Levy said.
Creating a cancer killer
CAR T cells are made in the laboratory by tinkering with the genetic instructions in immune cells called T cells that are removed from a patient. In particular, the T cells are tweaked to recognize and bind to a protein called CD19 that is abundant on other immune cells called B cells. Many blood cell cancers, including some types of lymphomas and leukemias, develop due to uncontrolled B cell growth.
Zhang and Ferrara used tiny, fat-soluble bubbles called lipid nanoparticles to package mRNA molecules encoding a receptor protein that binds to CD19 as well as a modified version of another protein that is highly expressed in prostate cancer cells but is rare in other tissue. This second protein allows the researchers to trace the generation and movement of the recipient cells noninvasively using a common medical imaging technique called positron emission tomography, or PET.
"We did not detect any signs of toxicity or other safety issues even after up to 18 doses."
Finally, they designed the surface of the nanoparticles to include an antibody that binds to a protein called CD5 that is primarily found on T cells. Once the nanoparticle latches onto the T cell, it is engulfed, the lipid bubble disintegrates and the mRNA molecules are released into the interior of the cell to be made into proteins. (In contrast, mRNA vaccines are not targeted and are taken up non-specifically by muscle and immune cells near the injection site).
When Zhang added the mRNA-containing nanoparticles to mouse T cells growing in a laboratory dish, she found that 11% of the T cells began making the CD-19 receptor within 24 hours. Furthermore, these newly modified T cells sought out and killed B cells.
When Zhang injected the nanoparticles into mice with a type of B cell lymphoma, she was able to track the generation of the CAR T cells in the animals — or “in situ” — and see that they traveled to the location of the animals’ tumors.
“Using this method, we can generate sufficient numbers of the CAR T cells in vivo, and we can see these in situ-generated CAR-T cells are infiltrating the tumors after repeated dosing,” Zhang said.
The in situ method generated about 3 million CAR T cells per animal, which is similar to the cell numbers infused into patients undergoing conventional CAR-T therapy.
Eradicating tumors
Importantly, the newly generated CAR T cells were efficient cancer killers; 6 out of 8 mice with lymphoma were tumor-free 60 days after treatment began, and tumor growth in the remaining two was controlled.
“These imaging tools can really help evaluate what exactly is happening in patients in real time,” Zhang said. “With our imaging protocol we can evaluate the efficiency of CAR T-cell production, as well as whether they are responding to and infiltrating the tumors.”
They are also studying whether the in situ approach would increase the effectiveness of CAR T-cell therapy for solid tumors — a goal that has largely eluded researchers since the treatment’s inception.
“The combination of safety and efficacy we’ve seen in the mice is impressive,” Ferrara said. “Furthermore, this imaging technique could easily be translated to humans and would allow us to track off-target effects — say the cells were homing not just to the cancer but to healthy organs or tissue — and quickly change the dose or approach.”
Reference: Zhang N, Seo JW, Robinson E, et al. Development of an in situ CAR-T cell protocol through optical and PSMA-targeted PET imaging. PNAS. 2025;122(24):e2504950122. doi: 10.1073/pnas.2504950122
This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.