Inhibiting Lipid Production in the Lungs Reduces Lung Metastasis

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Every year, nearly 10 million people worldwide die from cancer, mostly as a result of metastases. The lungs are one of the most sensitive organs to such metastases. Researchers from VIB-KU Leuven, led by Prof. Sarah-Maria Fendt, together with colleagues from the Francis Crick Institute, discovered that cancer cells induce healthy lung cells to produce fatty acids (lipids) to support their metastasis in the lungs. These insights open new perspectives for treatments that target the supportive role of healthy lung cells, rather than directly targeting the cancer cells.

Cancer cells reprogram healthy lung cells

Once cancer has metastasized, treatment options are often limited. Therefore, many researchers focus on the mechanisms behind metastasis, including Prof. Sarah-Maria Fendt and her team at the VIB-KU Leuven Center for Cancer Biology. They previously demonstrated that a specific type of lung cell (AT2 cells) can prepare distant organs for the incorporation of cancer cells. However, little was known about their role once the cancer had metastasized. Filling in this piece of the puzzle could mean a great deal for new treatment strategies.





Prof. Fendt's team, together with the team of Prof. Mariia Yuneva (Francis Crick Institute, UK), investigated how AT2 cells interact with lung metastases originating from breast cancer.





“We discovered that cancer cells actively recruit and reprogram AT2 cells to produce more lipids or fats,” explains Dr. Xiao-Zheng Liu from the VIB-KU Leuven Center for Cancer Biology.





The researchers also discovered that reducing the amount of available lipids from AT2 cells inhibits cancer growth.





“That suggests that targeting these healthy lung cells, rather than just the cancer cells, could be a therapeutic avenue,” Liu adds.





“We also saw those same results in other labs, using different models and techniques. The study has become very robust through the pooling of our complementary expertise,” says Prof. Yuneva.

Cancer cells use the lipids from the healthy lung cells.

Prof. Fendt's team also focused on how cancer cells utilize these lipids. Lipids are known as energy-rich molecules, but the scientists showed that the cancer cells use the fats to modify proteins and regulate their function within the cell. These modifications enable cancer cells to grow better in the lungs.





“By studying palmitic acid very specifically, we discovered the molecular mechanism that triggers these changes and thus promotes the growth of lung metastases,” says Dr. Ming Liu (VIB-KU Leuven Center for Cancer Biology).





“So these lipids are not just fuel for cancer cells,” explains Prof. Sarah-Maria Fendt . “They also set in motion molecular processes that help the tumor grow. If we interrupt that process, we can block the growth of metastases.”

Selection of patients for specific treatments

The findings can also help to better determine which patients benefit from therapies currently being tested. Clinical trials are underway with drugs that inhibit lipid production.





“Our findings suggest that these inhibitors may be particularly effective in patients whose metastases attract large numbers of AT2 cells. That insight helps to better determine which patients can benefit most from these therapies,” says Prof. Fendt.





It is also possible that AT2 cells play a role in other tumors that develop in the lung. Although that connection needs to be investigated further, the new insights suggest that the lipid metabolism of lung cells could be an important target in future cancer therapies.

Reference: Liu M, Vandekeere A, Liu XZ, et al. Palmitoylation-mediated regulation of KAT2A promotes lung metastasis in breast cancer. Nat Cell Biol. 2026. doi: 10.1038/s41556-026-01913-z





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