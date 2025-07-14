Long-Term Survival Rates Favorable for Prostate Cancer Patients

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

A new population-level study from Uppsala University has found that most men treated for non-metastatic prostate cancer according to current clinical guidelines have a favorable long-term prognosis. The study, published in the Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, analyzed outcomes from thousands of Swedish patients over a 30-year period and concluded that most of these men are more likely to die of unrelated conditions than from prostate cancer itself.

Assessing life expectancy remains key to treatment planning

The research examined how a man’s life expectancy, influenced by his age and other medical conditions at diagnosis, affected the risk of dying from prostate cancer. Since prostate cancer often progresses slowly, especially in older adults, life expectancy plays a major role in determining whether to proceed with active surveillance or to initiate more intensive treatments.



The researchers highlighted the need for accurate assessments of overall health when choosing a treatment plan. Swedish guidelines already factor in these variables when recommending treatments, which range from monitoring low-risk cases to combining local and systemic therapies for high-risk disease.

Comprehensive long-term dataset provides unique insights

The study used data from the Prostate Cancer Database Sweden (PCBaSe), which integrates clinical records from the National Prostate Cancer Register with national health databases. This provided detailed information about cancer characteristics, patient demographics, comorbidities, treatments, and outcomes for a large cohort of Swedish men diagnosed with prostate cancer that had not spread.



Using statistical modeling, the researchers estimated the probability of death from prostate cancer and from other causes up to three decades post-diagnosis.

Risk of death differs by cancer severity and life expectancy

For men diagnosed with low-risk prostate cancer and who had a life expectancy of fewer than 10 years, the long-term risk of dying from prostate cancer was 11%, while the risk of dying from other causes reached 89%.



By contrast, men with high-risk prostate cancer who were expected to live more than 15 years had a 34% risk of dying from prostate cancer and a 55% risk of dying from other causes.

Data supports the effectiveness of guideline-based treatment

The findings suggest that current guideline-based approaches are effective at managing prostate cancer in the long term, particularly for men whose cancers are detected early and who receive appropriate treatment tailored to their health profile. However, the study also reinforces that for some men, the risk of death from prostate cancer remains substantial, especially when cancer is more advanced and life expectancy is longer.



The research was funded by the Swedish Cancer Society, the Swedish Research Council, and Region Uppsala.





