Lung Cancer Screening in the US Misses Most Patients

In a new study of nearly 1,000 consecutive patients treated for lung cancer at Northwestern Medicine, researchers discovered only 35% would have qualified for screening according to the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) screening criteria. The two-thirds of patients who would have been excluded were disproportionately women and never-smokers.





Currently, USPSTF recommends annual lung cancer screenings for adults ages 50-80 who have a 20 pack-year smoking history (the equivalent of one pack of cigarettes a day for 20 years, or two packs a day for 10 years) and currently smoke or have quit within the past 15 years – a narrow window that excludes many vulnerable individuals.





In the new study, which will be published Nov. 21 in JAMA Network Open, Northwestern Medicine researchers recommend expanding the universal age-based screening to 40-85. They estimate this would detect 94% of lung cancers, preventing more than 26,000 extra deaths annually. The research also demonstrates that such screening would be remarkably cost-effective, with the minimal risks from radiation exposure or biopsies far outweighed by the potential to save lives.





“We moved to universal age-based screening for breast and colon cancer with tremendous success, and we need to move to the same approach for lung cancer. Chest screening offers something unique — with one low-dose scan, we can assess lungs, heart and bones comprehensively. This baseline scan becomes invaluable for monitoring their health over time,” said Dr. Ankit Bharat, professor of thoracic surgery at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and executive director of the Northwestern Medicine Canning Thoracic Institute.