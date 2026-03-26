Lymph Node Architecture Breaks Down in Malignant Lymphoma

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Researchers at Heinrich Heine University Düsseldorf (HHU) and Düsseldorf University Hospital (UKD) have succeeded for the first time in mapping the organization of immune cells in human lymph nodes. The study was conducted in collaboration with the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ), the European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL) in Heidelberg, the Berlin Institute of Health (BIH) at Charité - University Medicine Berlin, and the University of Basel. They were able to demonstrate why the architecture of the lymph node is progressively degraded in malignant lymphomas. The researchers, led by Prof. Dr. Sascha Dietrich (UKD), published their findings in the journal Nature Cancer.



Lymph nodes are central hubs of the immune system and play a crucial role in defending against infections and tumors. For these functions to work effectively, immune cells (B cells and T cells) must be precisely organized spatially within the lymph node tissue, for example, into so-called B-cell follicles and T-cell zones. This organization is controlled by stromal cells (non-blood-forming supporting cells): They release signaling molecules called chemokines, providing guidance signals that immune cells use to locate their designated sites within the lymph node. In B-cell lymphomas, the internal organization of the lymph node tissue is disrupted to varying degrees depending on the specific disease: While the basic tissue structure is preserved in slow-growing lymphomas, such as follicular lymphoma (FL), the spatial organization completely collapses in aggressive lymphomas, such as diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). The reasons for these characteristic growth patterns have remained largely unclear until now.



In the study “Reprogramming of stroma-derived chemokine networks drives the loss of tissue organization in nodal B cell lymphoma,” researchers led by Prof. Dietrich (Director of the Department of Hematology, Oncology and Clinical Immunology, UKD) have now succeeded for the first time in systematically depicting these processes in human lymph nodes. Using single-cell analyses and spatial tissue mapping, they were able to trace which factors lead to the progressive breakdown of lymph node architecture in lymphoma diseases.



The data show that stromal cells are the "architects" of the lymph node. Researchers were able to demonstrate that central chemokine signaling pathways in specialized stromal cells undergo fundamental changes in lymphoma, leading to a gradual breakdown of the lymph node's spatial organization. These changes in stromal cells are reflected in the growth pattern of lymphomas - while in follicular lymphoma (FL) the size ratios of B-cell follicles and T-cell zones shift, the areas remain largely spatially separated, in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) important regulatory signals, and thus the tissue structure, are largely lost.



The study identifies an inflammatory vicious cycle as the driving mechanism: As part of the immune response in the tumor microenvironment, T cells produce pro-inflammatory signaling molecules called interferons, which in turn cause stromal cells to alter their chemokine production. Instead of structural signals, inflammatory chemokines dominate, which in turn attract further inflammatory cells. The loss of lymph node organization in lymphomas is therefore not a passive effect of tumor growth, but is actively driven by inflammatory processes in the tumor microenvironment.



For patients, this reprogramming of stromal cells leads to poorer survival rates. The study demonstrated in large cohorts that a loss of structure-forming chemokines is associated with a poor prognosis.



The findings also open up new potential therapeutic approaches. "The study results show us that stabilizing stromal cells or specifically modulating inflammatory signals could be a promising new therapeutic approach," says Prof. Dietrich. "Furthermore, the results can help us identify new biomarkers in the future and thus detect aggressive disease courses at an early stage," he concludes.





Reference: Czernilofsky F, Mathioudaki A, Jopp-Saile L, et al. Reprogramming of stroma-derived chemokine networks drives the loss of tissue organization in nodal B cell lymphoma. Nat Cancer. 2026. doi: 10.1038/s43018-026-01136-z

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