Machine Learning May Predict New Personalized Therapies for Ovarian Cancer

Would you like to receive further email communication from Technology Networks? - Select - Yes No

Country* - Select - Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua & Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia & Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory British Virgin Islands Brunei Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curacao Cyprus Czech Republic Democratic Republic of the Congo Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic East Timor Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard & McDonald Islands Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Ivory Coast Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macau Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of the Congo Reunion Romania Russia Rwanda Saint Barthelemy Saint Helena Saint Kitts & Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome & Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad & Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks & Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uruguay US Minor Outlying Islands US Virgin Islands Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City State Venezuela Vietnam Wallis and Futuna West Bank Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version of "Machine Learning May Predict New Personalized Therapies for Ovarian Cancer "

Complete the form below to unlock access to this Audio Article: "Machine Learning May Predict New Personalized Therapies for Ovarian Cancer "

Researchers at the University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center have developed a computational platform that can predict new and specific metabolic targets in ovarian cancer, suggesting opportunities to develop personalized therapies for patients that are informed by the genetic makeup of their tumors. The study appeared in Nature Metabolism.





Cancer mutations occur frequently in ovarian cancer, giving cells a growth advantage that contributes to the aggressiveness of the disease. But sometimes deletions of certain genes can occur alongside these mutations and make cells vulnerable to treatment. Still, cancer cells grow so well because paralog genes can compensate for this loss of function and continue to drive tumor formation.





Deepak Nagrath, Ph.D., associate professor of biomedical engineering who led this study, wanted to understand more about these compensatory genes as they relate to metabolism. “When a gene is deleted, metabolic genes, which allow the cancer cells to grow, are also deleted. The theory is that vulnerabilities emerge in the metabolism of cancer cells due to specific genetic alterations.”





When genes that regulate metabolic function are deleted, cancer cells essentially rewire their metabolism to come up with a backup plan. Using a method that integrates complex metabolic modeling, machine learning and optimization theory in cell-line and mouse models, the team discovered an unexpected function of an ovarian cancer enzyme, MTHFD2. This was specific to ovarian cancer cells with an impairment to the mitochondria, due to a commonly occurring deletion of UQCR11. This led to a critical imbalance of an essential metabolite, NAD+, within the mitochondria.





The algorithm predicted that MTHFD2 surprisingly reversed its role to provide NAD+ in the cells. This created a vulnerability that could be targeted to selectively kill off the cancer cells while minimally affecting healthy cells.





“Personalized therapies like this are becoming an increasing possibility for improving efficacy of first-line cancer treatments,” says research fellow and first author of this study Abhinav Achreja, Ph.D. “There are several approaches to discovering personalized targets for cancer, and several platforms predict targets based on big data analyses. Our platform makes predictions by considering the metabolic functionality and mechanism, increasing the chances of success when translating to the clinic.”





Reference: Achreja A, Yu T, Mittal A, et al. Metabolic collateral lethal target identification reveals MTHFD2 paralogue dependency in ovarian cancer. Nat Metab. 2022;4(9):1119-1137. doi: 10.1038/s42255-022-00636-3

This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source.