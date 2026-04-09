Married People Have a Lower Risk of Cancer

A Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center analysis of more than 4 million cancer cases across 12 states shows unmarried adults, especially men, have significantly higher rates of several cancers, underscoring the role of social factors in cancer risk.

People who are or once were married have lower overall risks of developing cancer compared with people who were never married, finds a new study from Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. The study was published in Cancer Research Communications.

“These findings suggest that social factors such as marital status may serve as important markers of cancer risk at the population level,” said Sylvester researcher Paulo Pinheiro, Ph.D., a professor of cancer epidemiology at the Miller School Department of Public Health Sciences, who co-authored the study.

Not a Prescription to Marry

The novel observation does not mean that getting married prevents cancer or that people need to get married.

“It means that if you’re not married, you should be paying extra attention to cancer risk factors, getting any screenings you may need and staying up to date on health care,” said Frank Penedo, Ph.D., associate director for population sciences, the Sylvester DCC Living Proof Endowed Chair in Cancer Survivorship and director of the Sylvester Survivorship and Supportive Care Institute (SSCI). “For prevention efforts, our findings point to the importance of targeting cancer risk awareness and prevention strategies with attention to marital status.”





“Marriage as a protective factor in cancer risk has been largely ignored so far, and this is the first study,” Dr. Pinheiro said. “With the prevalence of marriage decreasing in the U.S., this is something that should be further studied.”

What Past Research Has Shown — and What it Missed

Marriage is already associated with earlier cancer diagnosis and better survival. Married individuals often, but not always, have stronger support systems, greater economic stability and are more likely to adhere to cancer treatment regimens.



But previous work on the links between marriage and cancer focused almost entirely on what happens at and after diagnosis. Only a few small, older studies explored whether marriage affects the odds of getting cancer in the first place.



“We wanted to know who is more likely to get cancer, married people or unmarried people?” Dr. Pinheiro said.

A Large, Population-Based Analysis