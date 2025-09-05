Mechanical Stress From Blood Vessels Aids Tumor Metastasis

When detached cancer cells squeeze through the tiniest blood vessels they can become prone to grow new tumors far from where they started, a blood flow simulation experiment suggests.





Nine of the 10 most common cancer deaths in Australia are caused by solid tumors, but in most cases, it’s the cancer’s spread to other parts of the body – known as metastasis – that proves fatal.





Now, UNSW Sydney researchers have uncovered a potential trigger for metastasis: the squeezing of cancer cells by the tiniest of veins that transforms them into a different type of cell, now able to form new tumors.





In a study published today in Nature Communications , the scientists described how they constructed a biomedical device that simulated blood flow through our narrowest blood vessels. They showed that when human melanoma cancer cells are forced through channels narrower than 10 micrometres – about a fifth the width of a human hair – they begin to behave more like stem cells, gaining traits that could help them survive, spread, and form new tumors.





The finding supports a theory long held by medical researchers that the mechanical pressure of narrow blood vessels might make cancer cells more aggressive. While the recent results were observed in bioengineered devices in the lab and in mice, they offer a new perspective that could inform further research and future strategies to prevent cancer from spreading.





“For a long time we’ve not fully understood how cancer spreads to distant organs,” says co-author Professor Kris Kilian, with UNSW School of Materials Science and Engineering and School of Chemistry.





“Most tumour cells circulating in blood are ill-equipped to survive and spread to other organs, but we still see high rates of metastasis in some patients.





“Our finding paints a new picture, where cancer cells are triggered into becoming more tumorigenic – meaning they can form new tumors – suggesting this process may precede events like bone and brain metastasis.”