Mechanism Cancer Cells Use To Spread to the Liver Discovered

Would you like to receive further email communication from Technology Networks? - Select - Yes No

Country* - Select - Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua & Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia & Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory British Virgin Islands Brunei Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curacao Cyprus Czech Republic Democratic Republic of the Congo Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic East Timor Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard & McDonald Islands Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Ivory Coast Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macau Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of the Congo Reunion Romania Russia Rwanda Saint Barthelemy Saint Helena Saint Kitts & Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome & Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad & Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks & Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uruguay US Minor Outlying Islands US Virgin Islands Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City State Venezuela Vietnam Wallis and Futuna West Bank Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version of "Mechanism Cancer Cells Use To Spread to the Liver Discovered"

Complete the form below to unlock access to this Audio Article: "Mechanism Cancer Cells Use To Spread to the Liver Discovered"

Approximately 90% of cancer-related deaths are due to metastasis when cancer spreads and forms new tumors. The liver is considered the most vulnerable organ to metastatic cancer: the 5-year survival rate after surgery to remove liver metastases is as low as 30-50%, so developing treatments to prevent liver metastasis is urgently needed.





A group of researchers including graduate student Truong Huu Hoang and Professor Norifumi Kadawa from the Osaka Metropolitan University Graduate School of Medicine, and Associate Professor Misako Matsubara from the Graduate School of Veterinary Science, has identified an alternative pathway for liver metastasis, showing that cancer cells invade via intracellular gap formation in endothelial cells, and clarified the molecular mechanism involved. The results of their research are expected to lead to the development of drugs to prevent and treat metastatic liver cancer.





Metastasizing cancer cells are known to change the microenvironment of liver cells in ways that promote metastasis, but the extent of these interactions has not been fully investigated. Cancer cells carried in the bloodstream come into contact with liver sinusoidal endothelial cells (LSECs), which line the blood vessels of the liver to form a protective barrier. LSECs are responsible for the detoxification functions of the liver and have numerous small pores, through which the liquid components of blood and small particles—but not cancer cells—can enter the liver. LSECs are constantly exposed to toxic substances carried by the blood that can disrupt these small pores under stressful conditions; this causes larger intracellular gaps to form in the LSECs, weakening the protective barrier. This led the research group to consider that the LSECs’ intracellular gaps may be involved in liver metastasis.





The research group created a mouse model of liver metastasis—by injecting cancer cells into the spleen—and performed omics analysis to observe changes in the LSECs. They found that when cancer cells moved from the spleen to the liver, they induced the LSECs to produce multiple proteins. The expression of one of these proteins—matrix metalloproteinase 9 (MMP9)—in LSECs caused the intracellular gaps to form.





Furthermore, using electron microscopy and 3D tomography reconstruction, the researchers showed that cancer cells extended their projections directly into the intracellular gaps of LSECs, allowing them to infiltrate the liver tissue. They found a positive correlation between the number of intracellular gaps in the LSECs and the number of new metastatic liver tumors that formed in the mice. However, new tumors could be prevented from forming by treating the mice with a MMP9 inhibitor, suggesting that MMP9 is a promising therapeutic target to prevent liver metastasis.





Professor Matsubara concluded, “In this study, we discovered a new phenomenon related to metastasis: cancer cells induce LSEC intracellular gap formation and infiltrate the liver through those gaps. With these results we are continuing our research to develop new treatments for liver metastasis, targeting intracellular gap formation in LSECs.”





Reference: Huu Hoang T, Sato-Matsubara M, Yuasa H, et al. Cancer cells produce liver metastasis via gap formation in sinusoidal endothelial cells through proinflammatory paracrine mechanisms. Sci Adv. 2022;8(39):eabo5525. doi: 10.1126/sciadv.abo5525

This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source.