Mechanism Driving Breast Cancer Progression and Drug Resistance Discovered

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Read time: 2 minutes

A significant breakthrough in breast cancer research has uncovered a key mechanism driving cancer invasion and drug resistance.





A University of Liverpool study reveals how two critical molecules present in ‘HER2-positive’ breast cancer – one of the most aggressive forms – influence breast cancer survival and its spread.





These proteins, HER2 and αVβ6 integrin, are already known to independently predict cancer outcomes, but have now been found to work together through a newly discovered ‘crosstalk’ mechanism that drives cancer cell invasion. Importantly, this mechanism is disrupted in breast cancer cells resistant to trastuzumab, a common treatment for HER2-positive breast cancer, offering valuable insights into why some breast cancers become harder to treat.





The research team used advanced proteomic analysis to uncover that when αVβ6 integrin is activated, it recruits HER2 along with a network of molecules known as RAB5, RAB7A and GDI2. This network facilitates direct communication between αVβ6 and HER2, controls how they move within cells and triggers signals that drive cancer.





However, in trastuzumab-resistant breast cancer cells, this intricate network breaks down. A key regulator in the network, GDI2, is lost, leading to disruption of the αVβ6-HER2 connection. As a result, the cancer adapts and becomes more invasive through alternative pathways, meaning drugs designed to block αVβ6 or HER2 no longer prevent cancer invasion. This highlights a critical shift in how tumour cells adapt to overcome the effects of targeted therapy.

Want more breaking news? Subscribe to Technology Networks’ daily newsletter, delivering breaking science news straight to your inbox every day. Subscribe for FREE

The study’s findings also link these molecular interactions to patient outcomes. Higher levels of GDI2 are associated with better survival rates, while αVβ6 expression predicts an increased likelihood of relapse after trastuzumab treatment. This makes αVβ6 a promising biomarker for identifying patients at higher risk of treatment failure and a potential target for therapies to overcome resistance.





Dr Mark Morgan, the study’s lead researcher and Senior Lecturer in Molecular & Clinical Cancer Medicine said: “These findings are pivotal to understanding how breast cancer invades tissue, but also how it becomes resistant to targeted treatments. The discovery of this αVβ6-HER2 crosstalk mechanism, and its disruption in resistant cells, opens up new avenues for therapeutic interventions.”





By targeting the RAB5/RAB7A/GDI2 module or restoring its normal function, it may be possible to prevent or delay the onset of resistance in HER2-positive breast cancers. Moreover, monitoring αVβ6 expression in patients could help predict treatment outcomes and guide personalised therapies.





The study represents a crucial step in understanding how HER2-positive breast cancer cells hijack normal cellular processes to spread and evade therapies. The research not only sheds light on the biology of cancer progression but also provides a potential roadmap for developing new strategies to counteract drug resistance.





Dr Morgan adds: “The study also found invasion of trastuzumab resistant cells is no-longer stopped by reagents that block αVβ6 function. However, these resistant cells have very high levels αVβ6 on their surface. So, we now want to explore developing new drugs that specifically target cells with high αVβ6 levels and either deliver a lethal warhead, or re-programme them to be targeted by the patient’s own immune system.”





Dr Simon Vincent, Director of Research, Support and Influencing at Breast Cancer Now, concluded: “This promising study helps us understand not only how αVβ6 and HER-2 proteins work together to drive the growth of breast cancer but could also enable us to identify why some patients’ breast cancers become resistant to treatments.





“Drug resistance remains a huge obstacle in the treatment of breast cancer, and unfortunately, resistance to the standard treatment for HER-2 positive breast cancer – Herceptin (trastuzumab) – is common.





“It is vital we understand how resistance arises so that when it does, patients are not limited to a single line of defence. This research could help us identify which patients are likely to be resistant as well as lead to new therapies for HER2-positive breast tumours, which are more targeted, and could ultimately stop people dying from this devastating disease.”





Reference: Maldonado H, Dreger M, Bedgood LD, et al. A trafficking regulatory subnetwork governs αVβ6 integrin-HER2 cross-talk to control breast cancer invasion and drug resistance. Sci Adv. 2024;10(49):eadk9944. doi: 10.1126/sciadv.adk9944





This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.