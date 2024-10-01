MRI Provides Early Warning System for Glioblastoma Growth

A new study shows the potential power of imaging paired with radiation to shape treatment for glioblastoma patients in real time.





The study, which was led by researchers at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, is the first to quantify tumor changes in glioblastoma patients receiving MRI-guided radiation therapy. This novel technique, also known as MRI-linear accelerator or MRI-linac, pairs daily imaging with radiation.





Sylvester was the first to use this technology for patients with glioblastoma and remains one of the few cancer centers to offer it for the disease.





In the new study, the Sylvester researchers found that this daily imaging can serve as an important monitoring system to signal tumor growth during treatment earlier than standard imaging. That discovery provides evidence that the method could one day be used to guide rapid treatment adaptation during radiation therapy.





The study was published Sept. 30 in the International Journal of Radiation Oncology – Biology – Physics and simultaneously presented at the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) meeting by the study’s first author, Kaylie Cullison, Ph.D., an M.D./Ph.D. student in the Miller School’s Medical Scientist Training Program.