We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement

Natural Killer Cells Can Remember and Fight Ovarian Cancer

Natural killer cells are white blood cells that play a central role in the body’s defense against viral infections and cancer.

News  
Published: April 28, 2025 
| Original story from Karolinska Institutet
Immune cells (blue) attacking cancer cells.
Credit: iStock
Listen with
Speechify
0:00
Register for free to listen to this article
Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive email communications related to Technology Networks content, products, or our partners. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time as we respect your privacy. View our Privacy Policy for more information.
Read time: 1 minute

Researchers at Karolinska Institutet have uncovered a unique ability of a special subtype of natural killer cells in the immune system, called adaptive NK cells, to remember ovarian tumors and effectively attack them. The discovery, published in Cancer Immunology Research, could pave the way for new, more powerful immunotherapies for difficult-to-treat cancers.


Subscribe to Cancer Research updates for FREE and get:

  • Daily Breaking Science News
  • Tailored newsletters
  • Exclusive eBooks, infographics and online events
Subscribe Now

NK cells, or natural killer cells, are white blood cells that play a central role in the body’s defense against viral infections and cancer. NK cells can identify and destroy unhealthy-looking cells, such as tumor cells, without prior exposure.


Adaptive NK cells, aNK cells, are a subset of NK cells that can remember past infections or tumors and react more strongly the next time they encounter the same threat. This ability makes them particularly promising for cancer treatment.


The study shows that aNK cells can remember tumor-specific signals, infiltrate and fight cancer cells, and cooperate with other immune cells to become even more effective, making them particularly attractive for cancer treatment.


“Our results demonstrate that aNK cells have great potential for treating cancer, especially for patients with difficult-to-treat ovarian cancer,” says Dhifaf Sarhan, senior lecturer at the Department of Laboratory Medicine, Karolinska Institutet, who led the research.


“The study also challenges previous perceptions of NK cells, which have historically been considered only innate immune cells with no memory function against cancer,” she continues. “This opens new opportunities for the development of innovative immunotherapies.”


The study involved comprehensive analyses of human immune cells and ovarian tumor tissues, utilizing advanced RNA and gene expression mapping techniques at the single-cell level. This allowed the researchers to investigate how aNK cells interact with ovarian cancer tumor cells.


“The next step in our research is to develop methods that increase the number and activity of aNK cells in patients, followed by clinical trials to evaluate their effect on patient survival rates,” says Dhifaf Sarhan.


See the scientific article for information about funders and potential conflicts of interest. 


Reference: Sun Y, Rodgers Furones A, Gultekin O, et al. Adaptive NK cells exhibit tumor-specific immune memory and cytotoxicity in ovarian cancer. Cancer Immunol Res. 2025. doi: 10.1158/2326-6066.CIR-24-0852


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.


Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Decoratvive background images
Never miss a story
with the Breaking Science News daily newsletter