New AI-Based Tool Pinpoints Early Shift in Thyroid Cancer Behavior

Read time: 1 minute

Researchers in China have developed a novel method to detect a critical transition in thyroid cancer progression, offering a more precise way to identify patients at higher risk of disease advancement. The study, published in Molecular Diagnosis & Therapy, uses artificial intelligence (AI) to characterize early molecular changes and classify tumor subtypes based on immune characteristics and progression risk.

Identifying a turning point in stage II

Differentiated thyroid carcinoma (DTC) is generally considered slow-growing, but some patients may experience progression. Determining who requires immediate intervention and who can be monitored over time remains a clinical challenge.



In this study, investigators applied a dynamic network biomarker algorithm to thyroid cancer data, focusing on stage II. This analysis revealed that stage II may act as a pivotal point when the disease shifts from a stable state toward more aggressive behavior. According to the findings, this transitional stage is marked by increased molecular instability.

Developing a personalized risk score

To support individualized treatment decisions, the researchers created a molecular scoring system called TCPSLevel. This tool detects early-warning signals in patients' molecular profiles. Patients with high TCPSLevel scores were more likely to have aggressive disease and poorer outcomes. The study found that this system may better identify high-risk patients than traditional clinical staging methods.

Subtype analysis reveals immune and genetic patterns

The team used AI-driven clustering to analyze data from over 1,100 thyroid cancer samples. This revealed three distinct molecular subtypes, each with unique immune characteristics and rates of disease progression. The most aggressive subtype was closely linked to activity of the gene ASPH, which was subsequently confirmed through experimental validation.

Simplifying classification with a 12-gene model

To make the approach suitable for clinical settings, the researchers developed a condensed tool called miniPC. Based on the expression of just 12 genes, this classifier enables reliable identification of tumor subtypes across multiple datasets. Its performance suggests potential for guiding personalized treatment strategies.

Multi-omics integration advances cancer classification

The study integrated multiple layers of biological data, including gene expression and single-cell analysis, to refine subtype identification and risk prediction. This integrative approach highlights the value of AI in decoding complex disease behavior and may inform future clinical management of thyroid cancer.





Reference: Zhang H, Zhang G, Xu P, et al. Optimized dynamic network biomarker deciphers a high-resolution heterogeneity within thyroid cancer molecular subtypes. Mol Diagn Ther. 2025. doi:10.1002/mdr2.70004





This content includes text that has been generated with the assistance of AI. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.