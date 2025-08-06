New Endoscopy Technology Improves Early Detection of Esophageal Cancer

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Researchers from Helmholtz Munich, the Technical University of Munich (TUM) and the Medical University of Vienna have developed an imaging method called oxygen-enhanced endoscopy (O2E) to detect cancerous lesions in the esophagus with high precision. The study, published in Nature Biomedical Engineering, showed that the technique identifies minute pathological changes in tissue, enabling earlier detection and diagnosis.

Combining imaging techniques for improved accuracy

O2E integrates optical coherence tomography, which captures tissue structures, with optoacoustic imaging, which uses light pulses and ultrasound detection to visualize microvessels in deeper layers. By combining these modalities, O2E produces high-resolution 3D images of esophageal tissue. Both imaging sensors are incorporated into a capsule that scans the esophagus circumferentially.

Pilot study findings

In a pilot study, researchers examined esophageal tissue in animals and samples from patients with Barrett’s esophagus, a known precursor to esophageal cancer. They detected differences between healthy tissue, tissue with abnormal cellular changes, precancerous stages and malignant tumors. Proof-of-principle testing was also performed on the inner lip of a volunteer due to its similar tissue characteristics.

Next steps toward clinical application

A European Innovation Council (EIC) Pathfinder project named ESOHISTO began in 2025 to refine the O2E capsule for human use. The team plans to integrate confocal endo-microscopy to provide high-resolution visualization of cellular structures during endoscopy. This may reduce reliance on multiple biopsies and support faster diagnoses.

Potential healthcare benefits

The researchers estimate that early detection of esophageal cancer could reduce treatment costs significantly, from approximately €140,000 for advanced-stage disease to €10,000 for early-stage management. The ESOHISTO project aims to advance O2E toward clinical use and validate its effectiveness in preparation for market introduction.





