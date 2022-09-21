New Mechanism May Explain How Cancer Cells Become Resistant to Chemotherapy

Would you like to receive further email communication from Technology Networks? - Select - Yes No

Country* - Select - Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua & Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia & Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory British Virgin Islands Brunei Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curacao Cyprus Czech Republic Democratic Republic of the Congo Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic East Timor Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard & McDonald Islands Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Ivory Coast Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macau Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of the Congo Reunion Romania Russia Rwanda Saint Barthelemy Saint Helena Saint Kitts & Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome & Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad & Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks & Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uruguay US Minor Outlying Islands US Virgin Islands Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City State Venezuela Vietnam Wallis and Futuna West Bank Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version of "New Mechanism May Explain How Cancer Cells Become Resistant to Chemotherapy"

Complete the form below to unlock access to this Audio Article: "New Mechanism May Explain How Cancer Cells Become Resistant to Chemotherapy"

Researchers have uncovered a novel pathway that explains how cancer cells become resistant to chemotherapies, which in turn offers a potential solution for preventing chemo-resistance.





The study, “DNA-PKcs Promotes Fork Reversal and Chemoresistance,” was published Sept. 20 in the journal Molecular Cell.





The research describes for the first time how a type of enzyme – previously known for its roles in DNA repair – prevents DNA damage in cancer cells, making them tolerant to chemotherapy drugs.





“It provides us tools to manipulate and then break chemo-resistance in cancer cells,” said Marcus Smolka, interim director of the Weill Institute for Cell and Molecular Biology and professor of molecular biology and genetics in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. Diego Dibitetto, a former postdoctoral researcher in Smolka’s lab who is currently at the University of Bern in Switzerland, is the paper’s first author.





Many anti-cancer drugs work by creating blocks on the DNA of cancer cells as they replicate. During replication, DNA strands entwined in a double helix separate into two individual strands so each strand can be copied, eventually leading to two new double helixes. The junction where this separation and copying occurs is called a replication fork, which unzips down the double helix.





If these replication forks were cars on a road, chemotherapy drugs can be imagined as obstacles that interfere with the flow of the cars, thus stopping replication and breaking DNA. But cancer cells have a way of slowing down these forks, which allows them to avoid such collisions and protect their DNA, leading to drug tolerance.





This study reports, for the first time, how a kinase (enzyme) called DNA-PKcs acts as a sensor when a fork is stressed due to blocks, and promotes slowing of the fork and chemo-resistance.





DNA-PKcs has been known for its role in DNA repair related to immune system antibody generation and resistance to radiation. But this is the first time the kinase has been associated with slowing a replication fork, a process called fork reversal.





“It’s a completely new way of thinking about the action of this kinase” Smolka said. “It’s not repairing DNA in this case; it’s slowing down forks to prevent breaks from happening in the first place.”





The results open the door to new cancer treatments, as DNA-PKcs inhibitors already exist and are being used for clinical trials in tandem with radiation therapies. In those treatments, radiation damages cancer cell DNA, and the thought was that inhibiting DNA-PKcs would limit cell repair. But, DNA-PKcs inhibitors don’t work well in that context, as cancer cells have other ways to repair themselves.





This study provides early proof that a DNA-PKcs inhibitor could be effective in combination with chemotherapies, where chemotherapy drugs would create blocks to DNA replication, and the inhibitor would prevent the slowing of the replication forks that leads to chemo-resistance.





In the study, the researchers used an assay to detect the DNA-PKcs kinase at replication forks. Then they used a DNA fiber assay with fluorescent colors, such that the faster the replication forks moved, the longer the fibers became. In the presence of chemotherapy drugs, the fibers were short, pointing to slowed replication forks. But when inhibitors were added in, the fibers remained longer, indicating the forks were moving at faster speeds.





Co-author Massimo Lopes, an expert in replication stress at the University of Zurich, took images that confirmed that the replication forks were no longer reversing and slowing down in the presence of the kinase inhibitors. The team also proved that cancer cells became sick or degraded when chemotherapy and inhibitors were applied together.





Finally, BRCA2 deficient breast cancers can become resistant to chemotherapy drugs used to treat them, and it was known that fork reversal was involved in the resistance. In this study, when the researchers applied DNA-PKcs inhibitors to BRCA2 deficient breast cancer cells that were resistant to treatment, the cells regained sensitivity to the treatment.





“This is another way to confirm that being able to prevent slowing and fork reversal through DNA-PKcs inhibitors seems to be a really good way of manipulating chemo-resistance,” Smolka said.





In future work, the research team will investigate how cells sense replication fork stress and what proteins DNA-PKcs interact with to slow these forks.





Reference: Dibitetto D, Marshall S, Sanchi A, et al. DNA-PKcs promotes fork reversal and chemoresistance. Mol. Cell. 2022;0(0). doi: 10.1016/j.molcel.2022.08.028



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source.