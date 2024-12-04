We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement

Novel Immunotherapy for Brain Cancer Designed

Researchers have designed a novel immunotherapy for glioblastoma, the deadliest form of brain cancer.

News  
Published: December 4, 2024 
| Original story from the Wistar Institute
Two red immune cells attack a white cancer cell.
Credit: Rita Elena Serda/ National Cancer Institute
Listen with
Speechify
0:00
Register for free to listen to this article
Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive email communications related to Technology Networks content, products, or our partners. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time as we respect your privacy. View our Privacy Policy for more information.
Read time: 2 minutes

The Wistar Institute’s David B. Weiner, Ph.D. — Executive Vice President, director of the Vaccine & Immunotherapy Center and W.W. Smith Charitable Trust Distinguished Professor in Cancer Research — and his lab have successfully tested a new immune therapy that, in preclinical lab testing, reliably improves survival and reduces tumor burden in glioblastoma. Their findings were published in the paper, “Novel tri-specific T-cell engager targeting IL-13Rα2 and EGFRvIII provides long-term survival in heterogeneous GBM challenge and promotes antitumor cytotoxicity with patient immune cells,” in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer.


“This study utilizes a novel design to build a glioblastoma-targeting ‘trispecific’ antibody deployed against a laboratory model of glioblastoma, which has the potential to be made entirely in patients as a glioblastoma therapy in the future,” said corresponding author, Dr. David Weiner. “We’re hopeful that this will have future applications for preventing tumor escape mechanisms that block response to therapy in a variety of cancers.”


Glioblastoma is the deadliest form of brain cancer, with less than a 5% five-year survival rate. One of the key contributors to glioblastoma’s poor outlook is its natural immunosuppression coupled with its intrinsic diversity — a one-two punch that limits immune successes against controlling glioblastoma in patients.


All cancers — particularly immune-silent, fast-growing cancers like glioblastoma — produce signals called antigens that scientists can use in immune therapies to manually alert the immune system to the presence of incognito cancers. But designing an effective immune therapy for glioblastoma is especially challenging because glioblastoma antigens can vary greatly. That variability means that any effective immune therapy would need to deliver a large amount of information to the immune system.

Want more breaking news?

Subscribe to Technology Networks’ daily newsletter, delivering breaking science news straight to your inbox every day.

Subscribe for FREE

The team designed a unique trispecific antibody encoded in a DNA-encoded delivery mechanism. Their DNA-encoded trispecifics, named “DTriTEs,” linked cancer-killing T cells through the CD3 protein with two different glioblastoma antigens: the IL-13Rα2 protein and the EGFRvIII protein. This allows the immune system’s T cells to be alerted and activated when they encounter diverse glioblastoma tumors expressing either or both of these antigens.


In pre-clinical laboratory testing, one DTriTE design stood out for its anticancer potency. Not only did the design produce robust activation of anti-cancer killer T cells, but it also engaged another type of tumor-clearing cell, the Natural Killer (NK) T cells. The DTriTE design was the most potent treatment that provided sustained survival and tumor control in 100% of the glioblastoma challenge models for the duration of the study. In a long-term challenge model meant to evaluate the DTriTE’s ability to sustain anti-cancer efficacy over a longer period of time, 66% of the models treated with the DTriTE showed lasting tumor suppression and survival, which no other comparison treatment achieved.


“Based on this early-stage testing, our data show that, even for a cancer as resistant to treatment as heterogenous glioblastoma, the novel DTriTE design can induce a potent and lasting anticancer response, potentially adding a new tool to our arsenal of approaches,” said the paper’s first author and Weiner lab Ph.D. student, Daniel H. Park. “We’re excited to continue to expand on these designs for potential treatment of glioblastoma and, in the future, for other types of cancer that haven’t responded to immunotherapy due to similar immune issues.”


Reference: Park DH, Bhojnagarwala PS, Liaw K, et al. Novel tri-specific T-cell engager targeting IL-13Rα2 and EGFRvIII provides long-term survival in heterogeneous GBM challenge and promotes antitumor cytotoxicity with patient immune cells. J Immunother Cancer. 2024;12(12):e009604. doi: 10.1136/jitc-2024-009604


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.


Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Decoratvive background images
Never miss a story
with the Breaking Science News daily newsletter