Novel Nanovaccine Halts Tumor Growth, Reduces Cancer Recurrence

Researchers have developed a novel nanovaccine designed to address tumor recurrence and metastasis after surgical removal of cancerous tissue. The vaccine targets both the primary tumor and cancer stem cells (CSCs) responsible for relapse, greatly reducing the risk of recurrence.





The research is published in Nature Nanotechnology.

Dual-action nanovaccine disrupts tumour growth

Cancer recurrence remains a major challenge in oncology, with some tumour cells evading treatment and triggering regrowth at the original site or in distant organs. Among these, CSCs are particularly difficult to eliminate. They exhibit greater resistance to therapies such as chemotherapy and radiation and can remain dormant before reigniting tumor progression.





The team’s nanovaccine, named NICER (Nanovesicle Integrating CSC-specific antigen display and epigenetic nano-regulator encapsulation), combines immunogenic and regulatory components to stimulate a more effective and durable immune response. The formulation is designed to both eliminate tumour cells and target the CSC subpopulation that contributes to relapse.





“This nanovaccine approach is especially exciting because it tackles one of the biggest hurdles in cancer therapy – the ability of stem-like tumour cells to cause cancer relapse,” said Professor Shawn Chen Xiaoyuan, Director of the Nanomedicine Translational Research Programme at the National University of Singapore Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine. “Our results show that our nanovaccine not only activates the immune system to attack these cells, but also creates lasting memory to help prevent the cancer from returning.”





In preclinical models of breast cancer, melanoma and CSC-enriched tumours, NICER significantly suppressed tumor progression and reduced both recurrence and lung metastases after surgical removal of the primary tumor. These models were used to simulate aggressive and therapy-resistant cancers in laboratory settings.





The nanovaccine also showed enhanced therapeutic potential when used in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors, improving tumor control and survival outcomes.

Future directions for personalised immunotherapy

The development of NICER contributes to ongoing efforts to improve post-surgical outcomes in cancer treatment. By targeting both CSCs and the tumour bulk, the vaccine may complement existing immunotherapy approaches, especially in patients at high risk of relapse.





“While these findings are promising, further studies are needed to assess long-term safety across diverse laboratory models,” noted Chen. “Next-generation enhancements could further boost efficacy through precision immune cell targeting and improved antigen design.”





Reference: You Q, Wu G, Li H, et al. A nanovaccine targeting cancer stem cells and bulk cancer cells for postoperative cancer immunotherapy. Nat Nanotechnol. 2025;20(9):1298-1311. doi: 10.1038/s41565-025-01952-x





