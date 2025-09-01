“Off-the-Shelf” Immunotherapy for Metastatic Kidney Cancer Requires No Customization

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Read time: 2 minutes

UCLA researchers have developed a new kind of immunotherapy that uses specially engineered immune cells equipped with built-in weapons to attack kidney cancer tumors and reprogram their protective environment — all without the need to customize treatment for each individual patient.





This “off-the-shelf” approach, called AlloCAR70-NKT, could help improve outcomes, reduce complications and expand access for patients with limited treatment options.





“We successfully turned stem cells into powerful cancer-fighting immune cells that can be ready to use for any patient, bypassing the need to engineer each patient’s own cells,” said Dr. Lily Wu, professor of molecular and medical pharmacology and urology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and co-senior author of the study. “This approach overcomes the time delays and safety risks of traditional immunotherapies, especially for patients with aggressive, late-stage disease.”





Despite recent advances in immunotherapy and targeted therapies, many patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma, an aggressive and often fatal form of kidney cancer, either fail to respond or eventually relapse. The five-year survival rate remains just 12%. Given the disease’s resistance to current treatments, there is an urgent need for new and more effective therapeutic strategies.





To address these challenges, researchers at the UCLA Health Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Eli and Edythe Broad Center of Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Research developed AlloCAR70-NKT, an innovative cell therapy that harnesses the body’s immune system to fight cancer more effectively.





In the study, published in Cell Reports Medicine, researchers created the therapy by genetically engineering natural killer T (NKT) cells derived from stem cells to express a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) that targets CD70, a protein commonly found on kidney cancer cells. These AlloCAR70-NKT cells were designed to resist immune rejection and remain active in the tumor environment.





“This approach tackles a challenge in cancer immunotherapy: developing an off-the-shelf cell therapy that can persist and function effectively in patients without causing serious immune complications,” said Dr. Lili Yang, professor of microbiology, immunology and molecular genetics at UCLA and co-senior author of the study. “Traditional CAR-T therapies often fall short in solid tumors like kidney cancer due to limited durability, poor tumor penetration and immune suppression. AlloCAR70-NKT cells are specifically engineered to overcome those obstacles.”





When tested in preclinical models, AlloCAR70-NKT cells demonstrated what researchers call a multi-pronged attack against kidney cancer. First, the cells directly killed cancer cells through both the engineered CAR and their NKT receptors, even when the tumors had low levels of the CD70 protein, which usually makes them harder to treat.





Second, they disrupted the tumor’s microenvironment, a protective barrier made up of suppressive immune cells that typically shields the tumor from immune attack, which often helps cancer resist treatment.





Third, they eliminated CD70-positive host immune cells that would normally reject the donor cells, allowing the therapy to persist longer in the body and sustain its anti-tumor activity. Since these cells don’t remain in the body indefinitely, they are less likely to cause long-term immune system problems, such as chronic immune suppression or graft-versus-host disease.





“This multi-pronged approach helps them attack both the tumor and its surrounding support system, making them a potent, multifunctional and safer immunotherapy option for metastatic kidney cancer,” said Dr. Arnold Chin, professor of urology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and co-senior author of the study. “If the early promise translates to patients, it could offer a new lifeline for many.”





Reference: Li YR, Hu J, Li Z, et al. Multimodal targeting of metastatic renal cell carcinoma via CD70-directed allogeneic CAR-NKT cells. Cell Rep Med. 2025:102321. doi: 10.1016/j.xcrm.2025.102321





This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.