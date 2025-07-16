One Patient’s Genome Could Transform Cancer Treatment

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

To accelerate cancer research, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has released a dataset detailing the complete genetic makeup of a pancreatic cancer cell line.





This marks the first time such a cell line, derived from a donor who consented to public sharing of their genomic data, has been made openly available. The data aims to support scientists in studying tumor biology, enhancing diagnostic tools and advancing treatment development. The research is published in Scientific Data.

Public cancer data with full consent

The NIST data on this cancer genome – the complete set of genetic instructions from a patient’s cancer cells, including the mutations that caused the disease – spans several terabytes. This dataset was derived from a 61-year-old pancreatic cancer patient who explicitly consented to making the genetic code of her cancer cells publicly available for both research and clinical use.





Historically, many cancer cell lines were shared without the informed consent of the donors, raising significant ethical and legal concerns. A well-known example is that of Henrietta Lacks, whose cervical cancer cells were taken without her consent in 1951. Though she passed away shortly thereafter, her cells – known as HeLa cells – became instrumental in numerous scientific breakthroughs, including the development of the polio vaccine, advances in genetic research and the creation of COVID-19 vaccines.





“In the past, there have been controversies about using genetic data for research due to the lack of consent by patients,” said NIST biomedical engineer Dr. Justin Zook. “This is the first cancer cell line developed from an individual who explicitly consented to making her genomic data freely available to the public.”





The dataset was released by the NIST Genome in a Bottle Consortium, a 12-year-old public-private-academic collaboration aimed at developing reference standards and protocols for genetic analysis and sequencing in both research and clinical settings. In 2022, NIST launched the Cancer Genome in a Bottle initiative within the consortium to focus specifically on cancer genomics.

Helping labs improve cancer diagnostics

To study the genome of pancreatic cancer cells, the research team employed 13 distinct state-of-the-art whole-genome sequencing technologies – some of which were only recently developed. Each method sequences DNA nucleotides slightly differently, offering unique advantages and limitations.





Importantly, the resulting dataset includes individual outputs from all 13 technologies, providing a valuable resource for comparison. Scientists can use this reference to evaluate whether their sequencing equipment is functioning correctly and troubleshoot any discrepancies. “Labs can use NIST’s database to perform quality control on their equipment,” said Zook. “As a result, the public can have more confidence in the results produced by clinical laboratories that analyze cancer tumors.”





Healthcare providers can also use this information. By sending cancer patient samples for sequencing, clinicians can better understand each patient’s disease and identify more targeted treatment options.





Beyond diagnostics, researchers can examine the nucleotide sequences to uncover mutations that may reveal how cancer develops and progresses. While NIST’s analysis is specific to one individual’s pancreatic cancer, Zook noted that many of the same mutation types appear across different cancers, making the data broadly valuable for oncology research.





The dataset is also useful for technology developers. By studying performance differences among the 13 sequencing methods, manufacturers can identify areas for improvement and work toward the development of next-generation platforms.





In addition to sequencing the pancreatic cancer genome, Zook’s team also analyzed the donor’s noncancerous cells, allowing for direct comparisons between healthy and tumor DNA. The group plans to expand this work to include genomes from other types of cancer in future releases.





“Long term, we would love to see our research lead to new and better cancer diagnostics and treatments,” concluded Zook.





This article is a rework of a press release issued by the National Institute of Standards and Technology. Material has been edited for length and content.