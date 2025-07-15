Portable Device Integrates Diagnosis and Therapy for Early-Stage Oral Cancer

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Imaging and treatment in a single handheld tool

A compact intraoral device has been developed to address the growing burden of oral cancer in resource-limited settings. The system combines optical imaging with photodynamic therapy (PDT) and has shown promising results in preclinical evaluations. The findings are reported in Biophotonics Discovery.



Oral cancer remains a major health challenge in regions like South Asia, where tobacco use is prevalent and access to early diagnosis is limited. In India, oral cancer accounts for roughly 40% of all cancer diagnoses. Detection often occurs at an advanced stage, complicating treatment and reducing survival rates.



The new tool integrates diagnostics and therapy into a single, smartphone-compatible device, offering a potential pathway to earlier intervention.

Fluorescence imaging and laser-activated therapy

The device includes an intraoral probe equipped with light-emitting diodes and optical filters, enabling both white-light and fluorescence imaging. These imaging modes help identify lesions that may indicate early malignancies.



For therapy, the system uses laser diodes to activate protoporphyrin IX (PpIX), a compound that accumulates in cancerous cells following administration of the precursor drug 5-aminolevulinic acid (ALA). When illuminated, PpIX generates reactive molecules that selectively destroy abnormal cells. This process, known as photodynamic therapy, can reduce damage to surrounding healthy tissue.

Preclinical testing and tissue modeling

The research team assessed the device’s capabilities using tissue-mimicking phantoms and cultured cells. It demonstrated a strong correlation between PpIX fluorescence and concentration, supporting its potential for dose monitoring during treatment. The device also showed sensitivity to fluorescence changes associated with photobleaching—a reduction in fluorescence as the therapy proceeds.



Further evaluations were conducted using three-dimensional tissue models embedded with cancer cells. These models allowed researchers to assess penetration depth. The system was able to detect fluorescence signals up to 2.5 mm beneath the surface and showed effective therapeutic response at comparable depths.

In vivo validation and real-time monitoring

In animal models, the device was used to perform and track PDT. Tumors exposed to light treatment significantly shrank compared to untreated controls. Tissue samples examined post-treatment showed evidence of cell death extending to 3.5 mm, in line with simulation data.



A key function of the device is its real-time monitoring capability. By tracking the decrease in PpIX fluorescence during therapy, the system can estimate light dose delivery, offering clinicians feedback during the procedure. This feedback mechanism is particularly important in low-infrastructure environments, where standard monitoring tools may not be available.

Enhanced lesion detection through ratiometric imaging

The device also employs ratiometric imaging to enhance lesion identification. This method compares different fluorescence channels—specifically red and green light emissions—to help distinguish between cancerous and noncancerous tissue. It improves specificity and accuracy, especially in complex tissue environments.

Next steps and potential impact

While this study focused on preclinical models, the researchers plan to pursue clinical trials to validate the system in human populations. Refinements to improve usability and durability in the field are also under way.



This technology illustrates how low-cost platforms can be engineered for dual diagnostic and therapeutic purposes. If successful in clinical testing, such devices could help extend early cancer care to underserved communities where traditional infrastructure is lacking.



Reference: Khan S, Song B, Saad MA, et al. Enabling point of care optical diagnostics and treatment of oral lesions in resource-limited settings: preclinical development and evaluation of a low-cost theranostic intraoral device for image-guided photodynamic therapy. Biophotonics Discov. 2025. doi:10.1117/1.BIOS.2.4.042305





