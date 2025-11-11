Rearranging Tumor Cell Structures Could Advance Cancer Treatments

Lipid droplets are naturally evenly distributed in cells. The researchers looked for a way to group the lipid droplets together and keep them from moving toward the mitochondria during cell starvation. To accomplish this, they engineered a sequence of proteins that includes one peptide linked to cancer cell lipid droplets and another peptide designed to be activated under blue light stimulation.





“When activated by light, the peptides will eventually bring all the lipid (droplets) together and lock them up,” Diao said. “It’s like a light-active glue, and they form a big chunk inside the cell.”





“We’ve locked all of the gas in the city in one place, far from the car. And the car is out of gas, so it can’t move to get to where the gas is,” Diao said.





Researchers found this approach of locking up lipid droplets away from mitochondria led to more complete cell starvation because the cancer cells had no energy reserves. In practice, this led to a slowing of tumor progression in cell lines and animal models.





Diao said it is not practical to use blue light activation in patient settings due to the skin’s barrier. Instead, he is working with experts in UC’s Department of Chemistry to develop a new drug that would similarly lock lipid droplets together either as an oral medication or as an injection directly into tumors.





“The relationship between lipid droplets and mitochondria needs to be fine-tuned, so we are trying to develop processes to either make them link together or be very far apart,” Diao said.





Looking at the bigger picture, Diao said there are many different possibilities for new treatments when taking an approach that alters the physical structures within cells.





“It actually opens a completely new avenue for cancer treatment,” he said. “That’s the unique part of this. It’s the first method to treat cancer through subcellular physical distribution.”





