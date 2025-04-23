Researchers Develop RNA Blood Test To Detect Cancers

Detecting cell-free messenger RNA means the blood test is capable of monitoring conditions that do not involve genetic mutations that are the basis of most DNA-based tests, such as certain causes of resistance to cancer treatments.





“Unfortunately, a significant fraction of our patients who are being treated for cancer go on to have their therapy stop working, and that resistance is often based on adaptations that do not involve genetic changes, but instead altering how the cells behave or even how the cells look under a microscope,” Alizadeh explained. “Our non-invasive approach has the potential of avoiding surgical biopsies and identifying these common types of resistance earlier before substantial disease burden shows up on scans or presents with symptoms like pain, providing an earlier opportunity to change treatment and improve outcomes.”

Finding a biomarker from what is in the freezer

Before the research team could read information from cell-free messenger RNA in the blood, they had to overcome the influence of platelets, cells in the blood that are responsible for clotting and contain RNA but not DNA. To prevent platelets from affecting test results and obscuring signals from cancer, the researchers developed a combination of molecular and computational strategies that subtract contributions from these numerous cells.





The computational approach to overcoming platelet contamination means the method works both on newly collected blood samples and on samples that have been previously collected and stored.





“This approach means that the test can be used to examine blood samples currently in the freezer from a completed clinical trial, for example, and could help find a molecular signature that predicts who responded to a drug and who did not,” Diehn said. “We can save time by using historical samples to discover a biomarker that can then be applied in real time to patients moving forward.”

Tip of the iceberg

The new cell-free RNA method also provides useful information for non-cancer applications. The test detected high levels of normal lung RNA in blood samples from patients who were intubated and on a ventilator for treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome, a condition that severely damages the lungs and causes the cells to die.





The amount of normal lung RNA in blood samples from patients with COVID-19 reflected how sick they were. The researchers also found normal lung RNA in the blood of smokers who were healthy, possibly indicating microscopic injury to the lungs caused by smoking.





Reference: Nesselbush MC, Luca BA, Jeon YJ, et al. An ultrasensitive method for detection of cell-free RNA. Nature. 2025:1-10. doi: 10.1038/s41586-025-08834-1



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.



