RNA Splicing Errors Disrupt Cellular Identity in Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Picture a film editor piecing together a blockbuster. Each scene must flow seamlessly to tell the story. In our cells, RNA plays that script editing role, splicing together genetic “scenes” so proteins know their lines.





But in acute myeloid leukemia (AML), two genetic mutations, IDH2 and SRSF2, throw the editor off script, creating a chaotic plot that drives disease.





A new study from Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, reveals how these mutations cooperate to erroneously splice RNA messages and disrupt the cell’s identity. The findings, published in Science Advances, provide a mechanistic map that could inform future therapies. The study was written by first author Aristeidis Telonis, Ph.D., with senior author Maria “Ken” Figueroa, M.D.