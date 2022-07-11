Splice Variant Biomarkers Identified for Most Common Renal Cell Cancer

Country* - Select - Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua & Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia & Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory British Virgin Islands Brunei Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curacao Cyprus Czech Republic Democratic Republic of the Congo Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic East Timor Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard & McDonald Islands Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Ivory Coast Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macau Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of the Congo Reunion Romania Russia Rwanda Saint Barthelemy Saint Helena Saint Kitts & Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome & Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad & Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks & Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uruguay US Minor Outlying Islands US Virgin Islands Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City State Venezuela Vietnam Wallis and Futuna West Bank Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version of "Splice Variant Biomarkers Identified for Most Common Renal Cell Cancer"

Kidney cancer accounts for only 4% of all cancers in the United States; however, its incidence has more than doubled since 1975, with the most common type being clear cell renal cell carcinoma. While outcomes of patients have been improving due to new treatment options, the five-year survival rate of patients is 50% to 69% and even less for patients with metastatic disease.





Scientists are trying to improve their understanding of the development of clear cell renal cell carcinoma to develop new targeted therapeutics. In a new study published in European Urology, Moffitt Cancer Center researchers identify biomarkers for this disease type and develop a tool to indicate which patients are at high risk of poor outcomes based on their biomarker expression.





Clear cell renal cell carcinoma is a complex disease that develops due to different types of genetic mutations, including alterations that are inherited and those that develop sporadically. Despite this knowledge, none of these mutations have been able to be used to develop effective therapeutics. To help better understand the key molecular processes that contribute to clear cell renal cell carcinoma development, Moffitt researchers began studying alternative messenger RNA (mRNA) splicing variants to determine if they are altered in this disease and if the variants could be used as biomarkers for patient outcomes.





MRNA is a key intermediate molecule in the process of converting DNA into proteins. DNA is converted into mRNA in the nucleus of cells. The mRNA is then used as a template to form proteins that control all cellular and physiological processes; however, before the conversion of mRNA to protein, the RNA molecule is spliced into different products. This enables a single gene to code for multiple different proteins. Alternative splicing is a natural process, but cancer cells can hijack the process to create splicing variants that contribute to cancer development and progression.





The Moffitt researchers used a novel screening process starting with cancer cell line data followed by confirmation with clear cell renal cell carcinoma patient data to identify splicing variants that are enriched in patients. They identified 16 key splicing variants that were altered in patients with clear cell renal cell carcinoma, several of which were associated with disease biology and outcomes. The researchers also determined that several splice variants were associated with altered DNA modification patterns.





The researchers used this information to create a survival risk tool based on the combined expression levels of five of the splice variants. Expression of RNASET2 and FGD1 was associated with poor outcomes, while expression of PDZD2, COBLL1 and PTPN14 was associated with better outcomes. The tool was able to stratify patients according to low, intermediate and high risk of overall and cancer-specific survival. The researchers further analyzed protein expression patterns in clear cell renal cell carcinoma tumor samples and discovered that several proteins responsible for gene splicing had altered expression and protein modification patterns in the high-risk patient group.





“These results suggest that altered splicing variants may play an important role in the development of clear cell renal cell carcinoma and represent biomarkers for patient outcomes,” explained Brandon Manley, M.D., study author and assistant member of the Department of Genitourinary Oncology. “Future studies are needed to clarify the mechanistic roles of aberrant splicing variants, implications in predicting response to systemic treatment and utility as a biomarker of disease detection, recurrence or metastasis.”





“The discovery of kidney cancer-specific splicing variants may facilitate development of a blood-based liquid biopsy assay to better manage patients with the disease. We are testing whether these RNA splicing variants are also detectable in the blood of the patients with clear cell renal cell carcinoma. If successful, we will develop a highly sensitive blood-based method for early diagnosis of this disease. This noninvasive method may also be used to monitor disease progression and even predict treatment responses,” said Liang Wang, M.D., Ph.D., study author and senior member of the Tumor Biology Department.





Reference: Chang A, Chakiryan NH, Du D, et al. Proteogenomic, epigenetic, and clinical implications of recurrent aberrant splice variants in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Eur. Urol. 2022. doi: 10.1016/j.eururo.2022.05.021



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source.