We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data.

We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement
“Sticking” Cancer Cells in Place to Preventing Their Spread Around the Body
News

“Sticking” Cancer Cells in Place to Preventing Their Spread Around the Body

Published: August 5, 2022
 
| Original story from the University of California, Davis
“Sticking” Cancer Cells in Place to Preventing Their Spread Around the Body
News

“Sticking” Cancer Cells in Place to Preventing Their Spread Around the Body

Published: August 5, 2022
 
| Original story from the University of California, Davis
Human colon cancer cells with the cell nuclei stained red and the protein E-cadherin stained green. E-cadherin is a cell adhesion molecule and its loss signals a process known as the epithelial-mesenchymal transition in which cells acquire the ability to migrate and become invasive. Credit: Urbain Weyemi, Christophe E. Redon, William M. Bonner/ NCI Center for Cancer Research
Read time:
 

Want a FREE PDF version of This News Story?

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version of "“Sticking” Cancer Cells in Place to Preventing Their Spread Around the Body"

First Name*
Last Name*
Email Address*
Country*
Company Type*
Job Function*
Would you like to receive further email communication from Technology Networks?

Technology Networks Ltd. needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time. For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out our Privacy Policy

Future treatments for advanced cancer could work by sticking cancer cells in place and preventing their spread around the body. A new study by researchers at the University of California, Davis, and the University of Washington shows how an antibody strengthens bonds between cells. The work is published Aug. 3 in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.


The monoclonal antibody 19A11, developed by Professor Barry Gumbiner at the University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Research Institute, binds E-cadherin, a protein that helps cells stick together, especially in epithelial layers that line the skin, the gut and other organs. Cadherins and other adhesion molecules are important for maintaining the structure of vessels and preventing cancer metastasis, as well as playing a role in inflammation and related conditions such as Crohn’s disease and inflammatory bowel disease.


Researchers have previously found that treatment with 19A11 can prevent spread of lung cancer cells in mice.


Bin Xie, graduate student in biophysics, Professor Sanjeevi Sivasankar, Department of Biomedical Engineering, and colleagues at UC Davis and in Seattle, carried out detailed studies of how 19A11 binds to E-cadherin. Using X-ray crystallography, they found that the antibody binds E-cadherin near the site where it attaches to another E-cadherin molecule. With a combination of simulations and atomic force microscopy, they showed that 19A11 has two binding modes, one of which increases the adhesive strength of E-cadherin. That increased adhesion comes from the formation of a type of chemical link called a salt bridge between the molecules.


By better understanding how this antibody can increase stickiness between cells, the researchers hope to find ways to design even more effective treatments along the same lines.


Reference: Xie B, Maker A, Priest AV, et al. Molecular mechanism for strengthening E-cadherin adhesion using a monoclonal antibody. PNAS. 2022;119(32):e2204473119. doi: 10.1073/pnas.2204473119

  

This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source.

Advertisement
Chosen for You
Article

3D Cell Culture: Will Organoids Add a New Dimension to Disease Modeling?
Webinar

Catapult Your Cell Therapy Research Into the Clinic: CAR Natural Killer Cells and Tregs
Webinar

Fatbook: An Adipose-Tissue Immune Cell Social Network
Advertisement
Advertisement