Study Reveals Genes Driving Spread in Multiple Cancer Types

The discovery of these shared genetic drivers—applicable to cancers from the lungs to the liver—challenges the long-held belief that metastasis mechanisms vary greatly between cancer types.

Among the findings are two key genes:

"Through our research, we have uncovered critical pan-cancer drivers of metastasis that not only enhance our understanding of cancer progression but also pave the way for innovative therapeutic strategies," says Professor Vijay Tiwari from the Department of Molecular Medicine, University of Southern Denmark, who led the study.

Cancer metastasis—the spread of cancer to other organs—is the leading cause of death among cancer patients. Researchers have now uncovered a “genetic signature” of 177 genes shared across multiple cancer types that drives this deadly process.

This so-called “pan-cancer” perspective offers a powerful opportunity to develop treatments effective for many cancer patients, regardless of their specific diagnosis.

New hope for earlier diagnosis and treatment

One of the most promising aspects of the study is its ability to predict a patient’s risk of metastasis. By analyzing the 177-gene signature in a tumor, the researchers could identify whether the cancer is likely to spread and intervene earlier.





“This could save lives, particularly for patients whose cancers are detected before they metastasize to critical organs. In these cases, new treatments—such as repurposed drugs identified in the study—could disrupt the metastasis process before it becomes life-threatening,” Vijay Tiwari explains.





For example, the research highlights Vorinostat, an existing FDA-approved drug, as a potential therapy to block metastasis.





“Repurposing approved drugs could make these treatments available to patients much sooner than if entirely new medications were developed.”





Ryan Lusby from Queens University Belfast is the study’s first author and heemphasizes the potential impact:





"It is remarkable to uncover common principles of metastasis across different cancers and then use this information to identify biomarkers of metastasis and develop new drugs that can be applied to a wide range of cancers."