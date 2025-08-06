We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

“Sweet” Discovery Shows How Glucose Powers Immune Cells Against Cancer

For cancer- and infection-fighting T cells, glucose offers far more than a simple sugar rush.

News  
Published: August 6, 2025 
Original story from the Van Andel Institute
Illustration of multiple microscopic cancer cells.
Credit: iStock
Read time: 1 minute

For cancer- and infection-fighting T cells, glucose offers far more than a simple sugar rush.


A new discovery by Van Andel Institute scientists reveals that glucose, an essential cellular fuel that powers immune cells, also aids in T cells’ internal communication and boosts their cancer-fighting properties. The findings may help optimize T cells’ ability to combat cancer and other diseases.


A study describing the work published today in Cell Metabolism.


“Immune cells are highly influenced by their environment” said Joseph Longo, PhD, the study’s first author and a postdoctoral fellow in the lab of Russell Jones, Ph.D. “We knew that T cells need access to glucose to function, but we didn’t know exactly why. It was previously thought that T cells mainly break down glucose for energy, but our new work shows that T cells use glucose as a building block for other molecules that are necessary to support T cells’ anti-cancer properties.”


The findings reveal that T cells allocate significant portions of glucose to build large molecules called glycosphingolipids (GSLs). These sugar-fat compounds are essential for T cell growth and making proteins that T cells use to combat cancer.


GSLs help form fat-rich structures on T cell surfaces called lipid rafts, which bring together cell signaling proteins that instruct the T cell to kill cancer cells. Without GSLs, these signals are weaker, making T cells less effective at destroying tumors.


Reference: Longo J, DeCamp LM, Oswald BM, et al. Glucose-dependent glycosphingolipid biosynthesis fuels CD8+ T cell function and tumor control. Cell Metabolism. 2025;0(0). doi: 10.1016/j.cmet.2025.07.006


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.


