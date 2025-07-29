Synergistic Treatment Approach Supercharges Cancer Immunotherapy

The researchers found:

In mice with oral cancer, delivering radiation therapy that preserves tumor-draining lymph nodes then later delivering immunotherapy resulted in a complete and durable tumor response, meaning the tumors became undetectable. This happened in 15/20 mice treated with this approach.

The two treatments synergized to enhance migration of a specific type of immune cell, called activated CCR7+ dendritic cells, from tumors into lymph nodes. These cells helped trigger a stronger immune response to the tumor. This occurred in all treated mice.





The study’s results could have significant implications for the treatment of HNSCC, as well as other cancers that are resistant or unresponsive to current standard treatment approaches. The research also provides valuable biological insight into the role of tumor-draining lymph nodes in cancer biology, which could have further implications for developing new therapies.





While further research is needed to explore the potential of this timed treatment approach fully, the findings demonstrate the importance of optimizing the sequence and timing of therapies to maximize their benefit to patients. The researchers are now conducting clinical trials in collaboration with investigators at Providence Earl Chiles Cancer Center to leverage these strategies to improve outcomes in head and neck cancer patients.





Reference: Saddawi-Konefka R, Msari RA, Tang S, et al. The tumor-sentinel lymph node immuno-migratome reveals CCR7+ dendritic cells drive response to sequenced immunoradiotherapy. Nat Commun. 2025;16(1):6578. doi: 10.1038/s41467-025-61780-4



