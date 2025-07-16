Targeted Radiotherapy Shown To Match Whole-Breast Treatment for Low-Risk Cancer

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Long-term follow-up confirms effectiveness of partial-breast technique

A long-term clinical trial has shown that targeted radiotherapy is just as effective as whole-breast treatment for controlling low-risk breast cancer, while reducing the likelihood of side effects.



The IMPORT LOW trial, conducted by The Institute of Cancer Research, London, and the University of Cambridge, followed more than 2,000 patients for a decade.



Results published in The Lancet Oncology show that recurrence rates were equivalent between patients who received partial-breast radiotherapy and those who underwent standard whole-breast treatment, with both groups experiencing a 3% recurrence rate after 10 years.

Fewer long-term effects and improved breast appearance

Partial-breast radiotherapy limits radiation exposure to the area surrounding the original tumor site, avoiding the need to treat the entire breast. This approach has been shown to reduce side effects such as pain, swelling, changes in breast shape, and tissue hardness. In the trial, only 15% of patients who received partial treatment reported changes in breast appearance at five years, compared with 27% of those who had whole-breast radiotherapy.



The technique has now been adopted across the NHS and integrated into treatment guidelines in the United Kingdom and internationally.

Three treatment strategies compared

The IMPORT LOW study was managed by the Clinical Trials and Statistics Unit at The Institute of Cancer Research and funded by Cancer Research UK. It enrolled patients across 30 radiotherapy centres in the UK. Researchers compared three treatment strategies: whole-breast radiotherapy, partial-breast radiotherapy, and a reduced-dose partial-breast technique that minimized radiation exposure to tissue distant from the original tumor.



No differences were observed in cancer recurrence rates among the three groups, and those receiving either form of partial-breast therapy experienced significantly fewer side effects.

Treatment benefits for thousands of patients

An estimated 25–30% of breast cancer patients who receive radiotherapy are eligible for the partial-breast technique. Since the trial began, approximately 74,000 patients in the UK have received this approach. The technique has influenced international treatment guidelines, including those issued by the European Society for Radiotherapy and Oncology and the American Society for Radiology and Oncology.



Since 2020, the treatment has been condensed from 15 to five sessions, reducing strain on healthcare systems and minimizing inconvenience for patients.



Reference: Kirby AM, Finneran L, Griffin CL, et al. Partial-breast radiotherapy after breast conservation surgery for women with early breast cancer (UK IMPORT LOW): 10-year outcomes from a multicentre, open-label, randomised, controlled, phase 3, non-inferiority trial. Lanc Onc. 2025. doi: 10.1016/S1470-2045(25)00194-9



