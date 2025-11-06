Targeting Macrophage "Bodyguards" Could Overcome Breast Cancer Treatment Resistance

Read time: 3 minutes

Endocrine therapy has long been a cornerstone for treating estrogen receptor-positive (ER+) breast cancer, which makes up about 75% of all breast cancer cases. Yet, a significant number of patients eventually develop resistance to drugs like tamoxifen, leading to poorer outcomes and limited treatment options.

New research from Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, is shedding light on why this resistance occurs and how it might be overcome by targeting the cellular “bodyguards” in breast cancer cells.

The Role of the Tumor Microenvironment

Sylvester’s research team created two ER+ endocrine therapy-resistant (tamoxifen and fulvestrant) tumor models to understand the resistance mechanism closely. At the heart of this discovery lies the tumor microenvironment (TME). The TME is the “neighborhood” around a tumor, filled with various cells that can either help or hinder cancer growth.

Within TMEs, tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs), a type of immune cell, play a pivotal role. The study, published in Science Translational Medicine, found that a specific subtype of TAMs marked by the proteins CD163 and PD-L1 is more abundant in patients whose tumors resist tamoxifen therapy.

“These macrophages act like bodyguards for the cancer cells, helping them survive treatment,” said Rumela Chakrabarti, Ph.D., the study’s senior author, associate professor in the DeWitt Daughtry Family Department of Surgery and co-director of Sylvester’s Surgical Breast Cancer Research Group. “By understanding how they are brought to the tumor microenvironment and how they work, we can start to think about new ways to disrupt their support system.”

Explaining the Science: What Are PD-L1 and DLL1?

• PD-L1 is a protein that helps cancer cells hide from the immune system. Checkpoint inhibitors that block PD-L1 have already changed treatment for some cancers. • DLL1 is part of the Notch signaling pathway, which helps cells communicate with one another. In this context, DLL1 helps attract and “train” macrophages to support the tumor.