We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data.

We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement

Testosterone Helps To Recruit Adrenal Cancer-Fighting Immune Cells

News  
Published: October 17, 2022
 
| Original story from eCancer
Macrophages attacking adrenal tumor in male mouse.
Macrophages attacking adrenal tumor in male mouse. Credit: Julie Olade/ CNRS/GReD

Want a FREE PDF version of This News Story?

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version of "Testosterone Helps To Recruit Adrenal Cancer-Fighting Immune Cells"

First Name*
Last Name*
Email Address*
Country*
Company Type*
Job Function*
Would you like to receive further email communication from Technology Networks?
Technology Networks Ltd. needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time. For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out our Privacy Policy

Read time:
 

Why are cancers of the adrenal glands more common among women? Why are prognoses worse for them? A team of scientists led by a CNRS researcher answers these questions in an article published on 14 October 2022 in Science Advances.


They demonstrate that, in male mice, there is greater recruitment of immune cells known as macrophages, which can eliminate tumour cells. Hence, aggressive tumour progression is scarcely seen in male mice; while in female mice, macrophages do not slow the growth of tumours, which eventually metastasize.


Through molecular analyses, the team determined that recruitment of tumour-fighting macrophages depends on testosterone. After simple administration of the hormone to females, macrophages able to eradicate tumour cells were rallied to battle. On the basis of these findings, the scientists conducted another study using data on humans, which revealed the same difference in macrophage recruitment rates between men and women with adrenal cancers. 


This discovery suggests the potential of hormonal stimulation as a treatment for this type of cancer, whose five-year survival rate is less than 30%.


Reference: Wilmouth JJ, Olabe J, Garcia-Garcia D, et al. Sexually dimorphic activation of innate antitumor immunity prevents adrenocortical carcinoma development. Sci Adv. 2022;8(41):eadd0422. doi: 10.1126/sciadv.add0422


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source.

Advertisement
Chosen for You
Webinar

High-Content Analysis With 3D Organoids and Spheroids

On-Demand
Webinar

The Tumor Microenvironment Series: Deep Phenotyping and Biomarker Discovery
Industry Insight

One-Chip-Fits-All: Biofabrication of Hydrogel Fiber Architectures Using Flow Focusing Microfluidics
Advertisement
Advertisement