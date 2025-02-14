Too Few Women Resume Breast Cancer Treatment Post-Pregnancy

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Read time: 10 minutes

Women whose breast cancers need estrogen to grow are often treated for five or more years with medications to lower estrogen production or block its effects. Broadly known as endocrine therapy, the medications can’t be taken during pregnancy or while breastfeeding; premenopausal women wishing to start or grow their families must pause the treatment for months or years.





Ideally, these women resume endocrine therapy as soon as possible to reduce the risk of breast cancer recurrence. Indeed, a clinical trial of several hundred premenopausal women with hormone-responsive breast cancers who paused their endocrine therapy to attempt pregnancy concluded that nearly three-quarters resumed the treatment and only about 9% of participants experienced a recurrence of their cancer in the three years after childbirth.





A new study led by researchers at Stanford Medicine challenges that finding. In a retrospective analysis, the researchers found that only about one-third of women with hormone receptor-positive breast cancer resumed endocrine therapy after delivery, and only about two-thirds resumed regular breast imaging (which is also paused during pregnancy and breastfeeding) to detect recurrence. Furthermore, nearly 20% of the women saw their breast cancers recur at some time during the subsequent decade.

Want more breaking news? Subscribe to Technology Networks’ daily newsletter, delivering breaking science news straight to your inbox every day. Subscribe for FREE

“This is about twice as high as we would expect in these younger women, and it suggests that failing to meet these therapeutic guidelines is contributing to poorer outcomes,” said Julia Ransohoff, MD, a clinical fellow in hematology and oncology. “We need to do a better job of understanding barriers to resumption of care and help this population follow through with their treatment, particularly when breast cancer rates in this age group are increasing.”





Ransohoff is the lead author of the study, which was published online Feb. 13 in JAMA Oncology. Allison Kurian, MD, professor of medicine and of epidemiology and population health, is the senior author of the research.





“It’s always important to understand how guidelines play out in a real-world setting,” Kurian said. “Clinical trial participants tend to be highly motivated and may be more likely to adhere to treatment recommendations. But we are interested in outcomes for all our patients — that’s where the rubber really meets the road. And in this context, I was surprised to see that the rate of treatment resumption was so low.”





Ransohoff, Kurian and their colleagues used a Stanford Medicine-maintained research database called Oncoshare that integrates medical records from community and academic medical systems in the Bay Area to identify 215 women who were diagnosed with breast cancers from stage 0 to stage 3 between January 2000 and October 2024 and who later became pregnant. The median age at diagnosis was 33.6 years. Of these women, 161, or 75%, were eligible for hormone therapy and 130 were eligible for breast imaging (women who had both breasts removed as part of their initial treatment were ineligible).