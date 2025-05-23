Tracking Stress-Induced Changes in Generations of Cancer Cells

Read time: 2 minutes

Cancer cells respond to stress with greater diversity. Drugs that affect DNA replication, or radiation that causes direct DNA damage, lead to increasingly diverse offspring over multiple cell generations. This increases the tumor’s genetic complexity and facilitates the development of resistance to therapy. UZH researchers have now investigated the emergence of cellular diversity in real time.





Cells are the smallest units of life. But even within the same tissue or organ, they are not all identical. New variations arise continuously during cell proliferation. While genetic mutations alter the DNA sequence, epigenetic changes influence gene activity. The resulting cellular diversity is double-edged: On the one hand, heterogeneity aids development and adaptation to stress. On the other hand, it can lead to diseases such as cancer or reduce the effectiveness of therapies.

Tracking how cancer cells develop in real time How these differences in the genome and in epigenetic control arise in cells, and how they are passed on to their daughter and granddaughter cells, has not yet been studied in detail. Now, researchers at the University of Zurich (UZH) have devised a method that allows them to track live under the microscope how cells develop and how cellular heterogeneity arises over several cell generations.

Using CRISPR-based genome editing, they attached fluorescent markers to two proteins: one to track the process of DNA replication and one to mark acquired DNA damage. “This allowed us to monitor over several cell generations how cancer cells respond to different stress factors and how this increases heterogeneity within the cell population,” says Merula Stout, UZH PhD student at the Department of Molecular Mechanisms of Disease and co-first author of the study.