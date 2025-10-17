Tumors That Infiltrate Blood Vessels May Be a Major Cause of Cancer Death

Read time: 3 minutes

The ultimate cause of death from cancer may not be metastatic disease, as researchers have long surmised, but an infiltration of tumors into major blood vessels that cause blood clots and multiorgan failure, a one-of-a-kind clinical study led by UT Southwestern Medical Center suggests. These findings, published in Nature Medicine, could spur interventions that extend the lives of patients with advanced cancers.





“The big question we were trying to answer: What kills cancer patients? Why do they die one specific day rather than six months earlier or later?” said Matteo Ligorio, M.D., Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Surgery and in the Harold C. Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center. Dr. Ligorio led the study along with Kelley Newcomer, M.D., Associate Professor of Internal Medicine at UT Southwestern, and Nicola Aceto, Ph.D., Professor of Molecular Oncology at ETH Zurich in Switzerland.





Cancer claims about 600,000 people in the U.S. each year. However, what actually ends their lives has been a mystery, Dr. Ligorio explained. Although scientists have long proposed that cancer mortality is caused by the spread of tumors throughout the body – a phenomenon known as metastasis – patients often live with metastatic disease for years, suggesting that this may not be what instigates the clinical decline that ultimately leads to death.





Some studies have shown that cancer patients are more likely to develop blood clots in their heart, liver, and lungs, indicating that the cardiovascular system is altered in advanced malignancies. But whether this factor contributes to their demise has been unknown.





To investigate this question, Drs. Newcomer and Ligorio analyzed a retrospective cohort of more than 100 patients with colorectal, lung, ovarian, liver, or pancreatic cancer who had died at William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital and Parkland Health and undergone routine autopsies. Dr. Newcomer then recruited 31 terminally ill patients who were in hospice: 21 with solid tumors and 10 with other conditions. Over the following weeks, she monitored and examined these patients. Dr. Newcomer and Dr. Ligorio’s clinical team also took blood samples whenever the patients reported a significant change in their health status or when their score worsened on an assessment called the Palliative Performance Scale, one of the most commonly used bedside tools to determine the status of patients in palliative care settings.





When these patients died – an average of about 38 days after they were enrolled in the study – Dr. Ligorio performed a modified autopsy on each. While normal autopsy procedures tend not to maintain the integrity of all major blood vessels, his altered protocol preserved them so he could examine their walls and interiors.





The modified autopsies revealed that, unlike the patients who died of other causes, those with cancer typically had tumors penetrating the walls and extending into the interiors of major blood vessels, including the portal vein, inferior vena cava, hepatic veins, and/or abdominal aorta. In several cases where CT scans were available, these vessel-invading growths were present in the weeks or months preceding death, suggesting that such lesions may be detectable on routine imaging.





In addition, blood samples taken during the visits in the follow-up period and analyzed by Dr. Aceto’s team at ETH Zurich revealed a sharp uptick in the number of cancer cells in the bloodstream just before death, strengthening the massive involvement of the cardiovascular system during disease progression.





Together, these findings led Dr. Ligorio to a new theory on what kills cancer patients: When tumors – either primary or metastatic – impinge upon major blood vessels, microscopic pieces of the tumors may break off and join the bloodstream, making blood more likely to clot. Clots that form through this process would restrict blood flow to organs, leading to multiorgan failure that ultimately causes death.





To help validate this idea, researchers examined CT imaging data from 1,250 cancer patients who died that was collected by Dr. Ligorio’s collaborators at the University of Lubeck and the University of Mainz in Germany. Dario Ghersi, M.D., Ph.D., Associate Professor at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, and William Gasper, Ph.D., a graduate student at the University of Nebraska at Omaha at the time of this research, co-led these analyses with Dr. Ligorio, Dr. Newcomer, and Dr. Aceto. They confirmed that most of these patients had tumors infiltrating major blood vessels, supporting this new theory of cancer progression.





“Surgery or radiation to treat tumors approaching large blood vessels could potentially transform how we diagnose, manage, and treat patients with cancers,” Dr. Newcomer said.





Drs. Newcomer and Ligorio thanked the patients and their families who generously agreed to participate in this study to advance the scientific understanding of cancer and support the development of new treatments. They also expressed gratitude to the three hospice organizations — Visiting Nurse Association of Texas, Faith Presbyterian Hospice, and Pathway Hospice — for their collaboration in this clinical study.





Dr. Ligorio and Dr. Newcomer are now designing clinical trials, along with Herbert J. Zeh III, M.D., Chair and Professor of Surgery at UTSW, to test these therapeutic approaches and determine whether targeting tumor-vessel infiltration can substantially extend survival, including in patients with advanced disease.





Reference: Newcomer K, Bifolco A, Reeves S, et al. Macrovascular tumor infiltration and circulating tumor cell cluster dynamics in patients with cancer approaching the end of life. Nat Med. 2025:1-10. doi: 10.1038/s41591-025-03966-3





