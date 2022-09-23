Unhealthy Gut Microbiome Can Create Conditions for Breast Cancer To Spread

Would you like to receive further email communication from Technology Networks? - Select - Yes No

Country* - Select - Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua & Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia & Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory British Virgin Islands Brunei Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curacao Cyprus Czech Republic Democratic Republic of the Congo Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic East Timor Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard & McDonald Islands Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Ivory Coast Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macau Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of the Congo Reunion Romania Russia Rwanda Saint Barthelemy Saint Helena Saint Kitts & Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome & Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad & Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks & Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uruguay US Minor Outlying Islands US Virgin Islands Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City State Venezuela Vietnam Wallis and Futuna West Bank Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version of "Unhealthy Gut Microbiome Can Create Conditions for Breast Cancer To Spread"

Complete the form below to unlock access to this Audio Article: "Unhealthy Gut Microbiome Can Create Conditions for Breast Cancer To Spread"

An unhealthy gut triggers changes in normal breast tissue that helps breast cancer spread to other parts of the body, new research from UVA Cancer Center reveals.





The gut microbiome – the collection of microbes that naturally live inside us – can be disrupted by poor diet, long-term antibiotic use, obesity or other factors. When this happens, the ailing microbiome reprograms important immune cells in healthy breast tissue, called mast cells, to facilitate cancer’s spread, UVA Health’s new discovery shows.





The finding could help scientists develop ways to keep breast cancer from metastasizing (spreading to other parts of the body). When it does, it is often deadly: Only 29% of women with metastatic breast cancer survive five years; for men with metastatic breast cancer, that figure is just 22%.





The discovery could also let doctors predict which patients are at greatest risk of cancer recurrence after treatment, the UVA scientists say.





“We show gut commensal dysbiosis, an unhealthy and inflammatory gut microbiome, systemically changes the mammary tissues of mice that do not have cancer. The tissue changes enhance infiltration of mast cells that, in the presence of a tumor, facilitate breast tumor metastasis,” said researcher Melanie R. Rutkowski, PhD, of UVA Cancer Center and the University of Virginia School of Medicine. “Mast cells recruited into the tissue environment during dysbiosis restructure the tissue architecture in such a way that tumor cells metastasize to other organs.”

The Microbiome and Breast Cancer

Rutkowski has been a pioneer in unveiling the surprising relationship between gut health and breast cancer. Her latest work reveals complex interactions between our gut microbes and mast cells in the breast. Mast cells are blood cells which help regulate the body’s immune response to disease and allergens. Rutkowski’s new work suggests that the gut microbiome can systemically influence mast cell behavior and function in the presence of tumors.





Rutkowski and her team found that an unhealthy microbiome caused the mast cells to accumulate in the breast. These changes continued after tumor formation in a mouse model of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer, making the breast tissue a prime launching ground for the cancer’s incursions into other parts of the body.





Further, the scientists found that the mast cells increased the amount of collagen in the mice’s breast tissue and spurred earlier cancer spread. Blocking the process that led to mast-cell accumulation prevented both, significantly reducing tumor spread to the lungs.





Based on their lab results, the researchers examined tissue samples taken from human patients with hormone receptor-positive breast cancer. They found these patients, like the mice, had increased numbers of mast cells and increased deposits of collagen. The numbers of mast cells correlated with the amount of collagen and, notably, the patients’ risk for a recurrence of breast cancer.





“Mast cells have had a controversial role in breast cancer, with some studies identifying a positive correlation with outcome while others have identified negative associations,” said Rutkowski, of UVA’s Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Cancer Biology. “Our investigation suggests that to better define the relationship between mast cells and risk for breast tumor metastasis, we should consider the mast cell functional attributes, tissue collagen density and mast cell location with respect to the tumor.”





Ultimately, she says, doctors may be able to target the gut-mast cell relationship in patients with breast cancer to help prevent the cancer from recurring and spreading. They also may be able to use the discovery to identify patients at risk for recurrence, allowing them to tailor the treatment strategy for the prevention of metastatic disease.





“Personalized medicine in oncology is a promising approach to facilitate better outcomes for patients,” said researcher Tzu-Yu Feng, PhD, the first author of a new scientific paper outlining the findings. “Our research on the gut-mast cell axis has identified possible intervention points that could be targeted for a customized approach to therapy. The ultimate goal would be to improve survival for patients diagnosed with breast cancer.”





Rutkowski’s cutting-edge research is part of UVA Cancer Center’s urgent mission to better understand and better treat cancer. UVA is one of only 52 cancer centers in the country to be designated as a Comprehensive Cancer Center by the National Cancer Institute (NCI). The designation recognizes elite cancer centers with the most outstanding cancer research and treatment programs in the nation.





Reference: Feng TY, Azar FN, Dreger SA, et al. Reciprocal interactions between the gut microbiome and mammary tissue mast cells promote metastatic dissemination of HR+ breast tumors. Cancer Immunol. Res. 2022:CIR-21-1120. doi: 10.1158/2326-6066.CIR-21-1120



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source.