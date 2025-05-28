We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Unlocking Genomic Clues to Better Treat Brain Cancer

Diffuse gliomas are aggressive brain tumors that are difficult to treat and have a low likelihood of recovery.

Published: May 28, 2025 
| Original story from Kings College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
Read time: 1 minute
Diffuse gliomas are aggressive brain tumors that are difficult to treat and have a low likelihood of recovery. However, researchers say the results of a ground-breaking study, published in Nature Communications, could pave the way for targeted therapies and drugs for the condition.

The study, Genomic landscape of diffuse glioma revealed by whole genome sequencing, contains detailed genomic data, correlated with clinical data for over 400 brain tumor patients, the largest data set of its kind in the world, taken from the 100,000 Genomes Project. The 100,000 Genomes Project was a pioneering study led by Genomics England and NHS England that sequenced 100,000 genomes from NHS patients affected by rare conditions or cancer and resulted in new diagnoses and actionable findings for thousands.

The research results have revealed an unprecedented genomic blueprint of diffuse gliomas through comprehensive whole genome sequencing (WGS). WGS is a technique that enables the comprehensive reading of a person’s entire genome, comprising the 3.2 billion letters that make up our DNA.

Keyoumars Ashkan MBE, Professor of Neurosurgery and Consultant Neurosurgeon at King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, and author of the research study said: “We are extremely proud to have created such an invaluable resource for clinicians to better predict outcomes and develop treatments for patients with glioma that are tailored to the tumor’s unique genetic makeup.”

He added: “These findings are the result of nine years of research, involving almost all brain tumor services in the UK, and have the potential to transform the way we treat patients with glioma across the world.”

Reference: Kinnersley B, Jung J, Cornish AJ, et al. Genomic landscape of diffuse glioma revealed by whole genome sequencing. Nat Commun. 2025;16(1):4233. doi: 10.1038/s41467-025-59156-9

This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.

