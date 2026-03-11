We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement

Vegetarian, Pescatarian, and Red Meat-Free Diets Reduce Cancer Risk

An analysis of 1.8 million people has shown that vegetarian diets are linked to a lower risk of five cancers.

News  
Published: March 11, 2026 
Written by 
Katie Brighton
Edited by 
Rhianna-lily Smith
A bowl of salad, with eggs, avocado, tomatoes, and greens.
Credit: Brooke Lark/ Unsplash.
Listen with
Speechify
0:00
Register or log In for free to listen to this article
Read time: 3 minutes

The largest study to date of vegan, vegetarian, pescatarian, and meat-eating diets has identified that vegetarian diets are associated with a lower risk of several cancers, but a higher risk of one cancer type.

 

While vegetarian diets are considered to be healthy, there is a lack of information on how they may influence cancer risk due to the small numbers of vegetarians in diet-based studies. 

The diets of 1.8 million people 

The researchers identified nine prospective cohort studies through literature searches that either had high participant numbers or a high proportion of vegetarians. Pooling and harmonizing the data resulted in an analysis of 1.8 million people across three continents. 

Subscribe to Cancer Research updates for FREE and get:

  • Daily Breaking Science News
  • Tailored newsletters
  • Exclusive eBooks, infographics and online events
 Subscribe Now


Participants had filled in food frequency questionnaires based on a typical diet at the start of each study, which were used to define the dietary groups of: meat eaters, poultry eaters, pescatarians, vegetarians, and vegans.   

Diet classification 

Meat eaters: consume red meat and/or processed meat. 

Poultry eaters: eat poultry but not red or processed meat. 

Pescatarians: eat fish, but not meat. 

Vegetarians: do not consume red meat, processed meat, poultry, or fish but do eat dairy products and/or eggs. 

Vegans: do not consume any animal products. 


Most of the participants were meat eaters, with vegetarians forming 3.5% of the population studied, poultry eaters 3.1%, pescatarians 2.4%, and vegans 0.5%. 

Differences in cancer risk 

Incidents of cancer in 17 different sites were identified through cancer registries.  


Compared to meat eaters, vegetarians had a lower risk of multiple myeloma (31% lower risk), kidney cancer (28%), pancreatic cancer (21%), prostate cancer (12%), and breast cancer (9%). 


Vegetarians had nearly double the risk of developing squamous cell carcinoma of the oesophagus compared to meat eaters, which the researchers suggest could be linked to lower levels of micronutrients such as riboflavin or zinc in vegetarian diets, which are more abundant in animal products. 


Pescatarians had a lower risk of breast, kidney, and bowel cancers compared to meat-eaters, while poultry eaters had a lower risk of prostate cancer. 


Vegans had a 40% higher risk of bowel cancer when compared to meat eaters, to which Dr. Hilda Mulrooney, a reader in nutrition and health at London Metropolitan University (who was not involved in the research) noted: “This was based on a small number of cases, processed meat intakes among the meat eaters were low and after four years of follow-up the difference was no longer statistically significant.” 


There were no statistically significant differences in risk for colorectal, stomach, liver, lung, endometrial, ovarian, mouth and pharynx, or bladder cancers, or non-Hodgkin lymphoma, leukaemia, and oesophageal adenocarcinoma in vegetarians compared to meat eaters. 

Scientist testing food samples in a lab with fresh produce, illustrating food safety analysis.
Scientist testing food samples in a lab with fresh produce, illustrating food safety analysis.
Episode 4: How Humanoids Will Shape Food Safety and Food Manufacturing
This webinar explores how growing complexity in food manufacturing challenges traditional food safety controls and how humanoid robotics could reduce variability, improve consistency, and strengthen food safety and quality on the production floor.
View Webinar
Advertisement

What links a vegetarian diet with lower cancer risk? 

The researchers propose that, as vegetarians and vegans are more likely to consume more fruit, vegetables, and fiber than meat eaters, the nutritional differences in their diets may lower their risk of certain cancers. The lack of processed meat in a vegetarian diet may also lower cancer risk. 

 

“Among the 72,000 vegetarians and vegans included in our study, the numbers of cases for some cancers were small, which limits the certainty of some findings. Moreover, nutrient intakes and overall diet quality vary substantially within and between vegetarian populations,” said Dr. Yashvee Dunneram, first author of the study, a former postdoctoral epidemiologist at Oxford Population Health who is now a Faculty Fellow at Newcastle University. 


The vegetarian diets among participants from Western Europe and North America featured relatively low intakes of saturated fat and high intakes of fiber, which are favorable characteristics for reducing cancer risk, the authors say. 


“The authors suggested that the increased risk of some cancers observed in vegetarian groups may relate to inadequate intakes of some nutrients, and this needs further exploration,” said Mulrooney. 


Further research to clarify how diet influences cancer risk could help people to mitigate risk through supplementation if nutrient deficiencies are indeed a causal factor in increasing squamous cell carcinoma of the oesophagus and bowel cancer in vegetarians and vegans, respectively. 

The complexities of studying diet 

The authors of the new study note that because vegetarian diets are defined by the foods that are not eaten rather than what is eaten, they could be high in less healthy foods. 

3D DNA helix with glowing strands and biological textures illustrating transcriptome sequencing analysis.
3D DNA helix with glowing strands and biological textures illustrating transcriptome sequencing analysis.
How To Obtain Robust Whole Transcriptome Sequencing From FFPE Samples
This app note explores a fast, automation-ready workflow for whole transcriptome sequencing from degraded FFPE tissue. It highlights how optimized library preparation improves fusion detection, strand specificity, and exonic read enrichment while red
View App Note / Case Study
Advertisement


In addition, there is no data on how much meat or fish the meat- or poultry-eaters and pescatarians consumed. 


“In isolation, these findings cannot be used to infer a causal relationship between the consumption of meat and animal products in the diet and cancer risk,” said Dr. Nerys Astbury, an associate professor at the University of Oxford, who was also not involved in the study. “However, these new findings add to the strong existing evidence showing that eating red and processed meat is linked to a higher risk of certain cancers.” 


“An important point to consider is that the data used in this study come from groups of people who were recruited at least 10 years ago—and in some cases as far back as the 1980s.  Eating habits change over time.  In the past, vegetarian and vegan diets were typically based on whole foods such as vegetables, beans, lentils, and pulses.  Today, however, many vegetarian and vegan diets include a growing number of highly processed meat and dairy alternatives,” Astbury noted. “More research is needed to understand whether modern vegetarian and vegan diets—which often include ultra-processed alternatives—have the same health effects as the more traditional, whole-food versions of these diets.” 


The authors of the research note that future research should examine metabolic factors influenced by diet that might, in turn, shape cancer risk. They also suggest that more data should be collected from vegans and in populations outside of Western Europe and North America to validate their findings. 


Reference: Dunneram Y, Lee JY, Watling CZ, et al. Vegetarian diets and cancer risk: pooled analysis of 1.8 million women and men in nine prospective studies on three continents. Br J Cancer. 2026. doi: 10.1038/s41416-025-03327-4

 

Google News Preferred Source Add Technology Networks as a preferred Google source to see more of our trusted coverage.
Meet the Author
A picture of Katie Brighton
Katie Brighton
Science and Newsletter Writer
Katie joined Technology Networks in January 2022 after completing a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry and a master’s by research degree in molecular and cellular biology, both at the University of Leeds. They loved the breadth of scientific content covered in their undergraduate studies and wanted to share their passion for research through science communication. As a scientific copywriter, Katie assembles newsletters, writes promotional webinar copy, supports the publication’s in-house writers and produces scientific content.
Edited By
A picture of Rhianna-lily Smith
Rhianna-lily Smith
Science Writer and Editor
Rhianna-lily graduated from the University of East Anglia with a BSc in biomedicine and completed her MSc by Research in microbiology at the Quadram Institute Bioscience in 2023. Her research primarily focused on the gut microbiome in pregnant women throughout gestation. During her MSc, she developed a passion for science communication and later joined Technology Networks as a Science Writer and Editor, where she works with the news team to cover the latest breaking news and produce Teach Me in 10 videos.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Decoratvive background images
Never miss a story
with the Breaking Science News daily newsletter