Virus-Based Therapy Shrinks Tumors in Skin Cancer Patients

Basal cell carcinoma, the most common type of skin cancer, typically develops in areas exposed to chronic sunlight, such as the face. Locally advanced cases can pose significant surgical challenges, often requiring complex procedures like flaps or skin grafts. A study led by researchers at MedUni Vienna and University Hospital Vienna has explored the potential of a novel therapeutic approach using Talimogene laherparepvec (TVEC).





Basal cell carcinoma The most common type of skin cancer that originates in the basal cells lining the epidermis. Typically caused by long-term sun exposure, it is characterized by slow growth and rarely spreads to other body parts. Talimogene laherparepvec (TVEC) A genetically engineered herpes simplex virus designed to selectively infect and kill tumor cells while stimulating the immune system to recognize and attack cancer.





TVEC, a genetically modified herpes simplex virus previously approved for treating superficial melanoma metastases, demonstrated promise in reducing tumor size and simplifying surgery. The study findings, published in Nature Cancer, reveal potential for the therapy to aid pre-surgical preparation for patients with challenging tumor locations.

Study design and results

The investigation involved 18 patients with basal cell carcinomas requiring extensive surgical intervention due to tumor size and location. Over 13 weeks, participants received six intralesional injections of TVEC before undergoing surgical removal of their tumors. The therapy aimed to reduce tumor size, minimizing the need for procedures that could cause significant functional or cosmetic impairments.

Key findings included:

Tumor size reduction sufficient for direct wound closure in 50% of cases.

Complete tumor regression in a third of patients, with no viable tumor cells detected during histological examination.

No tumor growth observed under therapy, and all tumors showed some level of shrinkage.

The treatment was well-tolerated, suggesting its feasibility for broader clinical application.

Immune system engagement in tumor response

Beyond its direct tumor-destroying capabilities, TVEC enhanced immune responses within tumor tissue. Comprehensive analyses conducted in collaboration with the St. Anna Children's Hospital demonstrated an activated immune defense, potentially contributing to the observed outcomes.

Implications and next steps

The study underscores TVEC's potential as a pre-surgical (neoadjuvant) therapy for basal cell carcinoma, particularly in cases where conventional surgery poses risks. While the results are promising, larger studies are necessary to confirm its benefits and establish broader clinical applications.





Neoadjuvant therapy Treatment administered before the primary therapy (e.g., surgery) to reduce tumor size, improve outcomes, or simplify the procedure.





Reference: Ressler JM, Plaschka M, Silmbrod R, et al. Efficacy and tolerability of neoadjuvant therapy with Talimogene laherparepvec in cutaneous basal cell carcinoma: a phase II trial (NeoBCC trial). Nat Cancer. 2025. doi: 10.1038/s43018-024-00879-x



