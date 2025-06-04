Women Survivors of Colorectal Cancer Face Long-Term Sexual Health Challenges

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Women who survive colorectal cancer may face persistent sexual health challenges long after treatment ends, according to new research led by the University of British Columbia. The study, published in JNCI: Journal of the National Cancer Institute, analyzed health data from more than 25,000 women in British Columbia diagnosed with colorectal cancer between 1985 and 2017.





Compared to women without cancer, survivors had higher risks of several conditions affecting sexual and reproductive health. These included a 67% higher likelihood of experiencing dyspareunia, or pain during sexual intercourse. The risk was even greater among women diagnosed before the age of 40, who were 90% more likely to report the condition.

Broader impacts on reproductive health

The study also found that women with a history of colorectal cancer were more than three times as likely to be diagnosed with pelvic inflammatory disease and nearly twice as likely to experience endometriosis. Among younger survivors, the risk of premature ovarian failure, also referred to as early menopause, was 75% higher compared to women who had not been diagnosed with cancer.





Endometriosis

A condition where tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus, causing pain, irregular bleeding, and in some cases, infertility. It affects reproductive-age women and can be exacerbated by hormonal changes.





These findings reflect the cumulative effects of cancer treatments such as surgery, chemotherapy and radiation, which can impact reproductive organs and hormonal balance. Despite these known effects, the researchers note that sexual health is not routinely assessed or addressed in colorectal cancer follow-up care.

Gaps in care and training

Although colorectal cancer is often associated with older men, incidence is rising among younger individuals and women. In 2023, approximately 10,500 new cases were diagnosed in Canada. Despite this trend, the researchers found limited attention is given to survivorship issues related to sexual and reproductive health.





The study highlights a critical gap in cancer care: the lack of provider training and patient support around sexual health. The authors advocate for greater inclusion of sexual health assessments in survivorship care and improved access to evidence-based interventions.





By bringing attention to these overlooked issues, the study supports a more comprehensive approach to survivorship that considers quality of life outcomes for women affected by colorectal cancer.





