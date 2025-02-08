We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement

Addressing Widening Health Disparities With Inclusive Stem Cell Models

Our understanding of disease varies dramatically across ethnic groups, contributing to widening health disparities.

Article  
Published: February 8, 2025 
Blake Forman
 speaking with 
Brock Roberts, PhD
 & Josephine Wesely, PhD
Gloved hands interlocking wrists, symbolizing collaboration in a laboratory setting
Credit: iStock
Listen with
Speechify
0:00
Register for free to listen to this article
Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive email communications related to Technology Networks content, products, or our partners. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time as we respect your privacy. View our Privacy Policy for more information.
Read time: 4 minutes

Advances in medicine and healthcare have decreased mortality rates for major diseases. However, racial disparities in mortality are increasing, as evidenced by the disproportionate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on populations of color. This inequality has highlighted the need to understand how diseases and therapeutics affect different races.


To help researchers find new therapies for ethnic communities underrepresented in disease research, the Allen Institute for Cell Science has partnered with the New York Stem Cell Foundation (NYSCF). The partnership will produce DNA-edited ethnically diverse stem cell lines for disease research, to improve global health equity.


“Haplotypes unique to a few regions of the world are dramatically over-represented among donors who have contributed cells for deriving stem cell models,” Dr. Brock Roberts, scientist III at the Allen Institute for Cell Science, told Technology Networks.


“As stem cell science improves as a field, organ-like tissues derived from stem cells are predicted to be used for many safety studies. But it is not appropriate to test for safety in only one or a few genetic backgrounds.”


Human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) can be derived directly from adult tissue and reprogrammed to differentiate into various cell types. As human-derived iPSCs possess the donor's genetic information, they provide a more accurate way to evaluate individual responses to treatments.


“Current iPSC repositories/biobanks consist of low diversity iPSC lines, with the vast majority originating from white Europeans,” Dr. Josephine Wesely, principal scientist at NYSCF, told Technology Networks.

“The lack of diversity of cell lines used in research as well as drug discovery leads to an incomplete understanding of diseases and drug-related pathways and ultimately results in a biased approach to drug development.”

Creating more inclusive cellular models

In efforts to create a diverse and accessible stem cell resource, ethnically diverse stem cell lines produced by NYSCF will be gene-edited with structure tags produced by the Allen Institute for Cell Science. They will then convert the tagged stem cells into neurons and astrocytes, two cell types implicated in Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.


The initial phase of the collaboration will focus on enhancing 24 iPSC lines from diverse ethnic backgrounds, with less than 25% of the cell donors being of European origin. The cohort includes 12 lines from healthy subjects and 12 with Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s relevant genotypes. These iPSCs were created by reprogramming adult skin or blood samples, using an automated platform developed by the NYSCF.


Gene tags will be introduced into the cell lines, allowing scientists to visualize under live imaging conditions two cell components: the nucleus (by tagging LAMININ B1) and lysosomes (by tagging LAMP1).


The tagging strategy will utilize CRISPR/Cas9 technology whereby “DNA is broken at specific locations in the cells using CRISPR, and DNA with the same sequence as the broken region plus a tag sequence is added to repair the break, in a process called homology driven repair,” explained Roberts.


“These tagging strategies are highly valuable to the scientific community as the cells can be more easily analyzed, imaged, and followed. However, they are laborious to generate and need some specific expertise to ensure high quality,” said Wesely.


By combining the Allen Institute for Cell Science’s structure tags and NYSCF’s stem cell automation technology, the partnership hopes to remove the hurdles of starting from scratch when transitioning to ethnically diverse stem cells.


“While the Allen Institute has put years of work into the generation and characterization of those tags (and therefore ensuring high quality and functionality), NYSCF has developed an automated gene editing pipeline that allows standardized, fully automated and high throughput generation of genetically modified iPSC clones,” Wesely commented.


“The two institutions are bringing this expertise together to provide genetically diverse tagged cell lines to the community.”


Tagged iPSCs allow researchers to look at the cell structure in many disease-relevant cell types, such as neurons and immune cells, at different stages of differentiation, or different time points of drug exposure.


“The tags give us the ability to look non-invasively at living human cells at the subcellular resolution where we believe neurodegenerative diseases start and progress,” Wesely said.


“The tags also give us the ability to study the same living cells over time, which is not possible with most approaches, because they require terminating the experiment to visualize cell structures. Thus, having these structure tags on iPSCs allows scientists to accelerate the amount of data they can generate, the number of questions they can ask and address within one or few experiments.”


By combining artificial intelligence and machine learning with these structure-tagged cells, Wesely hopes it will be possible to identify and understand phenotypes that we have not been able to by traditional microscopy analysis. 

Continue reading below...
<i>The Scientific Observer</i> Issue 39

Cognitive diseases have no bias, but research often does

Producing diverse cell lines from healthy controls and neurodegenerative disease patients – in particular, patients with Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease – will be the initial focus of the collaboration.


“Importantly these diseases have previously been studied in very non-diverse, mostly Western European patients and cell models. However, we know that there is substantial genetic heterogeneity,” explained Wesely. “That means that specific risk variants may either function similarly in patients with different genetic backgrounds or very differently, leading to different phenotypes and reactions to medication.”


Research has shown that ethnic minorities are at greater risk of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. Studying the disease among a diverse population is therefore essential to understanding how an individual's genetic background could influence disease progression.


In addition to including ethnically diverse cell lines, phase one of the collaboration includes nine stem cell lines derived from nuns, priests and brothers aged 65 years and older participating in the Religious Orders Study/Memory and Aging Project. This unique cohort adds an additional layer of significance to the resource and could present new insights into aging and cognitive health.

“The benefit of understanding the diversity of disease biology will be global since no group is spared these diseases, and what we learn from each gives us a better understanding of, and thus ability to combat, the disease overall,” said Wesely.

Expanding to additional diseases and ancestral backgrounds

Future phases of the collaboration aim to expand the scope of the project to include additional diseases and minority groups. In addition, they hope to develop new tagging technologies and integrate more complex cellular models such as organoids.


Wesely concluded, “We would like to be an example of a collaboration where two institutions bring their expertise together to accelerate the scientific field, give to the science community and be an example of how we can overcome the low number of genetically diverse iPSC lines in our laboratories.”

Meet the Author
A picture of Blake Forman
Blake Forman
Senior Science Writer
Blake pens and edits breaking news, articles and features on a broad range of scientific topics with a focus on immunology, microbiology and cell science. He earned an honors degree in chemistry from the University of Surrey. Blake also holds an MSc in chemistry from the University of Southampton. His research project focused on the synthesis of novel fluorescent dyes often used as chemical/bio-sensors and as photosensitizers in photodynamic therapy.
Interviewing
A greyscale headshot of Brock Roberts
Brock Roberts, PhD
Senior Scientist
Dr. Brock Roberts is a senior scientist at the Allen Institute for Cell Science. Roberts earned a PhD in molecular and cellular biology from the University of California, Berkeley in 2015. Roberts’ specialisms include genetics, genome engineering and early human development.
A greyscale headshot of Josephine Wesely
Josephine Wesely, PhD
Senior Principal Scientist in Functional Genomics
Josephine Wesely is senior principal scientist at the New York Stem Cell Foundation (NYSCF). Wesely holds a PhD in biosciences from Goethe University Frankfurt. In her work at NYSCF, she applies CRISPR gene editing techniques to patient-derived cells to investigate drivers of various common and rare diseases, as well as develop better cell therapies.
Related Topic Pages
Lab of the Future
Cell Culture
The COVID-19 Pandemic
Neurodegeneration
Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
The Immune System
Advanced Cell Models
CRISPR and Genome Editing
Automation
Pharmacovigilance
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Decoratvive background images
Never miss a story
with the Breaking Science News daily newsletter