Bioprinted Tissues Could Transform Regenerative Medicine

At the WORD+ 2025 conference, Bernal presented her latest research on biofabrication strategies at Utrecht University, where she and her team are working to improve the scalability and functionality of bioprinted tissues. Technology Networks had the opportunity to speak with Bernal about the future of biofabrication, the challenges of bringing bioprinted tissues closer to clinical use and the next steps in her research.

Dr. Paulina Bernal is a biofabrication researcher at the University Medical Center Utrecht, specializing in the development of advanced bioprinting techniques for tissue engineering. Her work focuses on developing scalable solutions for regenerative medicine and she has contributed to the advancement of volumetric bioprinting, a technique that allows for the rapid creation of complex living structures without the limitations of traditional printing. Unlike conventional bioprinting methods, which can be slow and subject cells to stress, volumetric bioprinting can produce large, architecturally intricate models in seconds, providing new opportunities for research and biomedical applications.

One of the key challenges in biofabrication is scalability – how to build large, functional tissue structures that can integrate seamlessly with the human body or mimic their complex functions in the lab. Addressing these challenges could expand the possibilities of personalized medicine, including the development of patient-specific implants and engineered tissue grafts tailored to individual needs.

Biofabrication is an emerging field that combines biology, engineering and material science to create artificial tissues and organs. It makes use of bioprinting technologies, which combine living cells and biomaterials, to construct three-dimensional (3D) tissue structures with high architectural control. These lab-made tissues are being developed for applications such as drug testing, disease modeling and regenerative medicine, with the long-term goal of creating functional replacements for damaged or diseased organs.

Rhianna-lily Smith (RLS): Rhianna-lily Smith Editorial Assistant Technology Networks Rhianna-lily is an Editorial Assistant at Technology Networks. She holds an honors degree in biomedicine from the University of East Anglia and a masters degree in microbiology. Before joining Technology Networks she researched maternal health and the microbiome. Learn about our editorial policies What is the role of bioprinting and lab-made tissue models in regenerative medicine?

I think most of the field is trying to increase 3D complexity of biofabricated structures on a large scale. We’re trying to upscale, not just for disease modeling and drug testing, but also for the potential of implanting regenerative therapies.

We first developed volumetric bioprinting in 2019. A research group at EPFL Switzerland was working on a technique for volumetrically printing plastic materials for very different, non-biomedical applications. We had the idea that, with some tuning, we could make it work with our cells and materials, which are biocompatible. We just thought the speed and the nature of how the printing works made it an amazing candidate to really increase the scale and the architectural complexity of the bioprinted structures we were making in our lab. So, we tried it, and it actually worked. The cells seemed to be quite happy with the process. If we have a 3D model or a file that we want to print, we first create tomographic images. These are converted into projections of light, and we end up with a little movie of light projections that is directed through an optical setup toward a rotating reservoir. We place our light-sensitive biomaterials in this reservoir and start shining this little movie projection straight into the vat. When light accumulates in the specific region of interest, the object appears in a single step.

We're not building things adding one little block after the other anymore; in a single-step approach, we're creating these large-scale objects.

Our Swiss collaborators then created a spin-off company that now works almost entirely in the biomedical field. We still work with them to further develop the technology, but we primarily focus on advancing the biological applications.

I think the sweet spot is in the “layerless” nature of the technique. Normal 3D printing that you see in a variety of industries is generally layer-by-layer or even point-by-point. If you make something large and complex, the process then becomes very slow as the cells don't like being in these harsh environments for long.

For some techniques, when we're mechanically pushing cells through a small needle, syringe or nozzle, we are introducing shear stresses that the cells might not be used to and might not enjoy.

As we have a contactless, light-based approach, whatever is inside the printing vat is not manipulated or mechanically stressed at all. Using light as a stimulus to create these 3D objects – borrowing the working principles from computer tomography imaging – makes the process largely stress-free for even extremely sensitive cell types.

Being able to print different types of stem cells or patient-derived cellular units without damaging them, and in such a short time is, I think, the biggest selling point of technology.

We’ve seen the effect that printing large, complex structures loaded with organoids or other cell aggregates, which by themselves are already quite powerful from a functional standpoint, can have for boosting the functional readouts of our bioprinted tissues. The fact that this can happen in tens of seconds can be a game changer for biomedical applications.

In many ways. From an in vitro modeling perspective, you have the freedom to incorporate any cell type, even from patient-derived samples, and then create these tissues in the lab.

In our lab we are exploring the possibility of applying this technology to different tissues and organs, as well as different disease models. We also work a lot in developing smart, printable materials that not only act as passive carriers for cells but can directly enhance cellular processes like migration and vascularization.

The 3D bioprinting process allows us to explore whether shape gives rise to function, like it does so often in the body. The freedom of design that we get with volumetric printing, for example, enables us to tweak the architectural properties of our prints to better mimic the functions of the tissue or organ we are trying to replicate. Take the liver as an example, in one of our first publications we aimed to create a functional “mini-liver” that could metabolize waste products. We knew that for this process and this particular organ, we needed to have a lot of surface area to increase the exchange of molecules, so we designed something according to that requirement in the tissue, even if it didn’t look like a real human liver at all. Turns out that the design with the higher surface area enabled our printed liver organoids to metabolize much more efficiently. If you have something that contracts, you need a material and a shape that has the properties to enable and resist the required tensile strength. We can tweak all those things quite nicely with these printers and the materials that we develop.

Bioprinting is quite a young field, and we are still taking the first steps towards making the leap to medical applications. The first big hurdle is demonstrating that the tissue analogues that we print in the lab can 100% match native function and establishing reproducible ways to validate this functionality across different labs/facilities.

Next, we have to ensure that the processes and materials that we use are in line with GMP regulations and have the adequate quality control to meet regulatory standards. After all this, we need to see if this whole process of tissue biofabrication is economically viable to enter the medical or pharmaceutical sectors. I think all these steps are going to be a challenge for the next few years and am curious to see how things develop in the field.

I think in 10 years we're going to start seeing the first attempts at clinical translation. There have been quite a few in vivo studies of the materials and of some printed structures that we fabricate in the lab. We're getting funding to take these promising projects and try to put them through a clean room and a standardized protocol. I think, hopefully, we will get somewhere close by then. As far as a whole functional tissue, maybe 10 years is still a bit soon – but I think it also depends on the tissue. There are a lot of labs that are working on the mass expansion of organoids and cells. But, for this application, if you think of a fully functional tissue or organ, you need hundreds of millions, possibly billions of cells, which is already a big effort. Plus, all the other issues of regulatory approval of the materials and devices that we use.

I think we’re seeing big steps already. There are a lot of people working in the field and quite a lot of funding for these technologies to hopefully take the translational step. I think it’s promising.

