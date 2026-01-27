We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement

Is Cryopreservation Frozen in Time?

Cryopreservation enables modern biology but remains slow, toxic, and fragile. New ideas aim to break the bottleneck.

Article  
Published: January 27, 2026 
Alexandra Boussommier-Calleja, PhD
 speaking with 
Cynthia Hajal, PhD
 & Allison Hubel, PhD
Scientist handling cryopreserved samples from an ultra-low temperature freezer in a lab.
Credit: iStock.
Listen with
Speechify
0:00
Register or log In for free to listen to this article
Read time: 6 minutes

Let’s break the ice on cryopreservation: much like many scientific breakthroughs, the field took off thanks to a mistake. In 1949, Christopher Polge returned from holiday to find unexpectedly good survival in his sperm-freezing experiments – only to realize he had accidentally frozen a sample containing glycerol, the compound he used to slow sperm during observation. That accident allowed the cells to survive freezing in liquid nitrogen.1


Seventy-six years later, although the field has made progress, cryopreservation remains a bottleneck in both research and clinical practice. Will the next breakthrough also happen by accident, or can we find ways to accelerate it?

A crystal-clear problem

Cryopreservation works by cooling biological material to slow or pause cellular metabolism for long-term preservation. With slow-freezing methods, ice crystals can form inside and outside of cells causing mechanical damage or osmotic stress. With vitrification, ice formation is avoided during cooling, but can occur during warming, leading to recrystallization.


Historically, permeable cryoprotective agents (CPAs) such as dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) have been used to reduce intracellular free water and limit ice formation. But this is a double-edged sword: DMSO, while effective, is cytotoxic.

Close up image of test tubes in a tripod on a abstract chemical background.
Close up image of test tubes in a tripod on a abstract chemical background.
Streamline Sample Handling With Automation
This guide explores how automated decapping enhances lab performance by reducing manual errors, preserving sample integrity, and simplifying workflow transitions.
View How To Guide
Advertisement


Until now, researchers have learned to live with it, given that “the core technology for preservation has changed little since the 1970's,” as explained by Prof. Allison Hubel from the Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of Minnesota. “The entire field needs improvement and there is hardly an aspect of cryopreservation that would not benefit from improvement,” Hubel added.

A bottleneck in and outside of research

In addition to being potentially cytotoxic, cryopreservation is generally slow and labor-intensive. “When we work with our primary human cells, we often generate 100+ vials while freezing. This takes 2–3 people working together to get them ready in record time and ensure room temperature does not damage them,” said Dr. Cynthia Hajal, assistant professor in the Department of  Mechanical and Industrial Engineering at Northeastern University.


As Dr. Hajal explained, currently “The main issues are post-thaw viability and phenotypic changes that occur due to freezing: if the background and behavior of the cells is affected, we cannot replicate our experiments well nor get accurate results.” Post-thaw viability also matters beyond research, in cell therapy, which often consists of injecting cells back into patients after modifying and cryopreserving them. Here, DMSO cytotoxicity damages both the cells and, if not fully removed, can even cause adverse reactions in patients.


If freezing cells reliably remains difficult, freezing tissues or organoids is even more challenging. Reliable preservation of patient- or animal-derived tissues is needed to enable asynchronous workflows between clinicians and researchers, so that tissues don’t always need to be shipped right away. Organ transplantation is also ripe for innovation: today, 25% to two-thirds of donated organs are discarded which could be largely prevented by increasing the time available to find suitable recipients through advancing preservation methods.² Similarly, shipping biologics that must be delivered far from their source remains a problem as often the only solution to maximize their viability during transport is to cryopreserve them.

Cool technologies to scale beyond research

In research, these issues are often circumvented with protocols optimized from one lab to the other. These challenges, however, still hold back larger-scale industrial or clinical applications. In some fields, such as in vitro fertilization, moving from slow freezing to vitrification has already dramatically improved outcomes, with survival rates improving by up to 30 points in some studies.³


But for many other applications, problems persist. This has spurred innovation, including the use of anti-freeze proteins (AFPs), which are naturally found in organisms that survive extreme cold. These non-toxic, bio-inspired proteins have improved the post-cryopreservation viability of human embryonic kidney cells when added both intra- and extracellularly. A group has even shown that fish AFPs extended the preservation time of transplanted rat hearts. To enter clinical practice, engineering more diverse AFPs, including membrane-permeating variants, will be essential.


DMSO-free CPAs also generate great interest: glycerol or trehalose have been used, but no single molecule seems to be capable of replacing DMSO. Instead, osmolyte mixtures could be transformative, according to Prof. Hubel, whose lab has tested them on dozens of cell types, as they combine solutes that stabilize proteins, maintain membrane integrity and reduce osmotic shock with far lower toxicity.


Another exciting direction is ice-free preservation through isochoric (rather than isobaric) conditions, where ~ 45% of the solution remains liquid. Biological samples can be stored in this liquid phase, protected from freezing damage while still benefiting from reduced metabolism at low temperature. Rat hearts were successfully cryopreserved this way for the first time in 2018. While energy-efficient, this method exposes tissues to higher pressures, which may introduce new risks.


Hydrogels, long used to mimic the cell’s microenvironment, may also improve cryopreservation by providing a protective barrier, inhibiting ice crystal growth during freezing and warming, and buffering CPA diffusion to prevent apoptosis from transiently high  CPA concentrations.


Another line of innovation focuses on optimizing rewarming. Nanoparticles (NPs) can absorb energy from external physical fields and convert it into heat, enabling rapid and uniform heating of biological samples to inhibit crystal formation. However, NPs may be cytotoxic, and achieving uniform distribution remains challenging.


Since no single solution is perfect, studies have begun combining approaches. For example, Tian et al. microencapsulated mouse preantral follicles (PAFs) in alginate using a microfluidic device before mixing them with NPs. Microencapsulation separated the PAFs from the nanoparticles, eliminating potential toxicity. Their study reported a birth rate following fertilization of the vitrified PAFs comparable to the control group.

Cryopreservation freezer with gloved hand placing a sample vial into liquid nitrogen for long-term biological storage.
Cryopreservation freezer with gloved hand placing a sample vial into liquid nitrogen for long-term biological storage.
Choose the Right Cryopreservation Freezer
This guide highlights key considerations when evaluating cryopreservation systems, including performance benchmarks, safety features, and support services.
View How To Guide
Advertisement


Clearly, innovation is happening – but as Hubel noted: “The biggest obstacle to translation into clinical or industrial applications is the lack of knowledge of or expertise in cryopreservation. When people do not understand the scientific basis for cryopreservation, they do not understand how to improve outcomes or evaluate new technologies.” In other words, the field may need to return to first principles before it can meaningfully scale.

Not yet ready for prime time

Improving cryopreservation might seem like a logistical and incremental problem today – but once it’s solved, it could unlock disproportionately exciting possibilities. As Hubel explained: “We need to continue to raise awareness of the importance of cryopreservation for a variety of fields. It is a platform technology for a variety of fields, not just cell and gene therapy.” 


Longevity and transhumanism are one such area: if we cannot yet extend lifespan dramatically, could we at least halt post-mortem aging through cryogenics, preserving ourselves for a future revival? This is the incredible bet that hundreds of people have made since 1967 as they lie cryopreserved until future medical breakthroughs enable the possibility of safe thawing.


Once again, cell culture – the foundation of so much biomedical progress – stands to play a central role in shaping our medical future.

Meet the Author
A picture of Alexandra Boussommier-Calleja, PhD
Alexandra Boussommier-Calleja, PhD
Former Founder and CEO (company closed)
Alexandra Boussommier-Calleja is an entrepreneur trained in biomedical engineering with extensive experience in biomechanical research and skilled in 2D and 3D cell culture, microfluidic models, in vitro and in vivo assay development.

After spending years learning to manipulate tissues and cells to mimic life in the lab, she became fascinated with the ability to manipulate cells to make life happen directly in the lab with in vitro fertilization (IVF).

She wanted to help the numerous people suffering from infertility worldwide, and founded ImVitro, a VC-backed deeptech digital health company that uses AI to tackle infertility and increase the number of successful IVF-assisted pregnancies for millions of would-be parents across the world. After more than five years leading an 18-person interdisciplinary team, raising over $4M from European and international investors, publishing five top-tier embryology papers, and deploying their software in 20 labs worldwide, the company closed in 2025.
Interviewing
White letters "CH" on a navy background.
Cynthia Hajal, PhD
Assistant Professor
Cynthia Hajal is an assistant professor at Northeastern University. Her research interests are at the intersection of engineering and cancer biology, developing tissue-engineered models of tumors to study cancer progression and drug delivery. Her lab focuses on the design of engineered tumor models to investigate the role of the components and properties of the microenvironment in cancer progression and treatment outcomes.
White letters "AH" on a navy background.
Allison Hubel, PhD
Professor of Mechanical Engineering
Allison Hubel is a professor of mechanical engineering at the University of Minnesota. She combines her interest in heat and mass transfer, material science, and biology to address issues related to the preservation of cells and tissues for therapeutic applications. She uses imaging techniques to detect cell response to freezing, optimization algorithms to improve preservation outcome, and a variety of other tools to understand the behavior of water during freezing and molecular mechanisms of protection.
Related Topic Pages
Cell Culture
Cryopreservation
Gene and Cell Therapy
Advanced Cell Models
CRISPR and Genome Editing
Pharmacovigilance
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Decoratvive background images
Never miss a story
with the Breaking Science News daily newsletter