Library of Organoid “Mini-Guts” Helps Identify New Pathways in IBD

Read time: 2 minutes

Technology Networks spoke with Dr. Thomas Dennison , a postdoctoral research associate working in the Milner Therapeutics Institute at the University of Cambridge, to learn more about the advantages of using patient-derived organoids for modeling IBD. Dennison also describes how CRISPR screening tools will be key to further unraveling the mechanisms behind IBD.

The research, published in the journal Gut , used cells donated from 168 patients with Crohn’s disease – a type of inflammatory bowel disease – to generate a biobank of over 300 intestinal epithelial organoids (IEOs). Using these organoids, the researchers showed that the epithelia in the guts of Crohn’s disease patients have different epigenetic patterns on their DNA. In addition, they found a correlation between these changes and the severity of the disease.

Researchers at the University of Cambridge have grown mini-guts – known as organoids – to help understand IBD, showing that epigenetic controls that modify DNA in gut cells play an important role in how IBD presents in patients.

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a chronic inflammatory disease of the gastrointestinal tract that affects an estimated 2.4 to 3.1 million people in the US alone. Despite decades of research, identifying the underlying cause of IBD has remained elusive, in part due to the difficulty in modeling the disease.

Blake Forman (BF): Could you elaborate on how these "mini-guts" have advanced our understanding of patient-specific variations in IBD?

Thomas Dennison, PhD (TD):

Current treatments for IBD are limited. They don't cure the disease and patients require ongoing treatment. High rates of people don't respond to treatments or lose responsiveness over time, so it's difficult to predict who will respond to which treatments and whether patients will continue responding well. This is often attributed to the fact that most treatments target inflammation, a symptom of IBD, rather than the underlying cause of the disease.

To better understand the underlying cause of IBD we can use patient-derived organoids that better mimic aspects of the disease. These are designed to reflect the patient and are extracted from the inflammatory environment. This allows us to look at mechanisms that might underpin the disease, rather than signals coming from the inflammation itself.

Toward this goal, we generated a biobank of 312 IEO lines from IBD patients and controls to identify stable disease-associated molecular patterns. Using the biobank, we performed epigenetic profiling to identify differences between patients and controls. We discovered hypomethylation in genes associated with major histocompatibility complex (MHC) class 1 pathways.

Organoids are great in what they can describe but their functional assays are not as well developed as in 3D cell cultures. We are now working on developing these techniques for organoids, particularly CRISPR screening techniques, to further interrogate the mechanisms behind IBD.

BF: Were there any specific challenges you encountered when developing the organoid biobank?

TD:

Many steps and people are involved when developing a biobank and I’d say one of the biggest challenges is sourcing donor samples. What I find interesting is that although the pediatric department is smaller than the adult gastrointestinal department in terms of the number of patients getting endoscopies, we can collect more samples there. I think the reason is that the clinical team is relatively small, so they can buy into the project. We've got good links with the academic team and patients so we could collect large numbers of samples. I would say above 95% of people asked to give samples said yes to donating.

More and more people are working with organoids, but it generally tends to be with relatively small numbers of samples. IBD is such a variable condition that you need large sample numbers to get to the bottom of the mechanisms involved in the disease. Many papers will conclude that a certain mechanism is important for IBD, but if they’ve only tested the hypothesis on a small patient cohort it may only be important in a small subset of patients, and not scalable to the wider disease.

BF: How do your findings around hypomethylation contribute to our understanding of the drivers of IBD?

TD:

There's a lot known about DNA methylation, however, it's mostly in the context of either development or cancer. It's well understood that in many diseases, there is a correlation between methylation and gene expression. What we observed is hypomethylation in MHC class I pathway-associated CpGs in a subset of patients, with a concordant increase in gene expression. However, there is more work to be done to understand these findings as hypomethylation has not been studied as much in adults with non-developmental diseases outside of cancer. What we would like to do is use the functional genomics methods we’re developing to deeply interrogate what impact these types of methylations have.

BF: How could CRISPR screening be used to help uncover novel therapeutic targets for IBD?

TD: