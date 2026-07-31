“We Have More Transformative Power Than We Think”: Dr. Kristen Skruber on Diversity in STEMM

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Speaking to Technology Networks , Skruber discusses the barriers LGBTQIA+ people face as they navigate an increasingly difficult job market. They also explain what they find most inspiring about working in STEMM, and what advice they would give to young LGBTQIA+ researchers beginning their career.

Outside of their research interests, Skruber is an advocate for diversity in science. They believe that anyone can and should be able to participate in and enjoy the scientific process, which is only possible by democratizing access to education and research.

Dr. Kristen Skruber is an assistant professor at Gonzaga University in Washington. Their research aims to understand how macromolecules self-organize to form structures and transmit information during whole cell motility . To achieve this, the Skruber lab uses a combination of microscopy, molecular techniques, and computational approaches to elucidate the function of these structures.

Blake Forman (BF): Blake Forman Senior Science Writer Technology Networks Blake pens and edits breaking news, articles, and features on a broad range of scientific topics. He earned an honors degree in chemistry from the University of Surrey. Blake also holds an MSc in chemistry from the University of Southampton. Blake held several editorial-based roles before joining Technology Networks in 2024. Learn about our editorial policies Could you elaborate on your current research interests within cell biology?

Kristen Skruber, PhD (KS): Kristen Skruber, PhD Assistant Professor Gonzaga University Dr. Kristen Skruber is an assistant professor in the Biology Department at Gonzaga University in Washington and completed a PhD at the University of Florida studying molecular mechanisms of actin assembly in mammalian cells and a postdoctoral fellowship in the lab of R. Dyche Mullins at the University of California, San Francisco. Learn about our editorial policies

I’m really interested in how dynamic cells are and how the processes that govern them seem to be complex and emergent, meaning their properties are more than the sum of their parts. I always use the analogy of an engine: you can take an engine apart, figure out what every part does, and then when you put it back together you should probably include all of the parts—or it won’t work. But cells are not like any engines or machines we’ve ever experienced. We can take them apart or remove some of their parts by knocking out genes, and they don’t behave predictably. It’s a really exciting time to be in cell biology because I think we are all reckoning with how much we don’t know about basic cellular function. I study cellular function in the context of the actin cytoskeleton. Actin is a self-assembling protein, which forms long polymers. I love the fact that when we take it outside of a cell and watch it form polymers, it’s very different from polymer formation inside of a cell—and the field has spent most of its time watching this happen outside of a cell. So, what’s happening inside?

BF: Blake Forman Senior Science Writer Technology Networks Blake pens and edits breaking news, articles, and features on a broad range of scientific topics. He earned an honors degree in chemistry from the University of Surrey. Blake also holds an MSc in chemistry from the University of Southampton. Blake held several editorial-based roles before joining Technology Networks in 2024. Learn about our editorial policies What are some of the unique experimental approaches your lab has developed to study motility in cells?

KS: Kristen Skruber, PhD Assistant Professor Gonzaga University Dr. Kristen Skruber is an assistant professor in the Biology Department at Gonzaga University in Washington and completed a PhD at the University of Florida studying molecular mechanisms of actin assembly in mammalian cells and a postdoctoral fellowship in the lab of R. Dyche Mullins at the University of California, San Francisco. Learn about our editorial policies

We’ve built a panel of novel fluorescent probes to watch processes that are hard to capture in space and time in the organelles of mammalian cells. The structures we are interested in capturing are below the diffraction limit of light, and don’t seem to stay intact during fixation, so we have had to get creative about how to infer their presence and track them over time. We are also interested in amoeboid motility across scale and are exploring ways to quantify motion—there’s no single metric that captures motion; for instance, you can’t just measure velocity. We’ve been playing with different tracking algorithms and manufacturing different environments for cells to move in to probe them and see how they respond from a motility perspective.

BF: Blake Forman Senior Science Writer Technology Networks Blake pens and edits breaking news, articles, and features on a broad range of scientific topics. He earned an honors degree in chemistry from the University of Surrey. Blake also holds an MSc in chemistry from the University of Southampton. Blake held several editorial-based roles before joining Technology Networks in 2024. Learn about our editorial policies Was there a particular person or experience that motivated you to choose a career in science?

KS: Kristen Skruber, PhD Assistant Professor Gonzaga University Dr. Kristen Skruber is an assistant professor in the Biology Department at Gonzaga University in Washington and completed a PhD at the University of Florida studying molecular mechanisms of actin assembly in mammalian cells and a postdoctoral fellowship in the lab of R. Dyche Mullins at the University of California, San Francisco. Learn about our editorial policies

Every mentor I’ve had has really shaped and continues to shape my career path. My postdoctoral mentor’s ethos to life and doing research was particularly transformative for me. Now, I’m at a primarily undergraduate institution at the nexus of both higher education and research, and it’s a tough time to engage with the institutions that fund and influence each of those spheres. So, I view it as actively choosing to be in science each day, and there are many reasons to be here.

BF: Blake Forman Senior Science Writer Technology Networks Blake pens and edits breaking news, articles, and features on a broad range of scientific topics. He earned an honors degree in chemistry from the University of Surrey. Blake also holds an MSc in chemistry from the University of Southampton. Blake held several editorial-based roles before joining Technology Networks in 2024. Learn about our editorial policies What are the main barriers for LGBTQIA+ people entering and progressing in STEMM, and what could be done to support them?

KS: Kristen Skruber, PhD Assistant Professor Gonzaga University Dr. Kristen Skruber is an assistant professor in the Biology Department at Gonzaga University in Washington and completed a PhD at the University of Florida studying molecular mechanisms of actin assembly in mammalian cells and a postdoctoral fellowship in the lab of R. Dyche Mullins at the University of California, San Francisco. Learn about our editorial policies

A contemporary throughline is job safety around whether to come out at work, which I think, for many, feels like a step back from a decade ago. I’ve been talking to an oSTEM group at an Eastern University led by an enterprising student who has been putting together career advice for upcoming graduates. He has found that job seekers’ biggest considerations are how to feel safe at work while navigating an increasingly difficult job market. Open and unwavering support comes in many forms, but for employers, I think showing an active interest in recruiting LGBTQIA+ individuals goes a really long way. There’s no downside to recruiting with diversity in mind—stronger teams and enterprises require it. A monolithic and homogeneous group experience stifles innovation, productivity, and creativity.

BF: Blake Forman Senior Science Writer Technology Networks Blake pens and edits breaking news, articles, and features on a broad range of scientific topics. He earned an honors degree in chemistry from the University of Surrey. Blake also holds an MSc in chemistry from the University of Southampton. Blake held several editorial-based roles before joining Technology Networks in 2024. Learn about our editorial policies What do you enjoy most about working in STEMM? What would you say are your proudest achievements?

KS: Kristen Skruber, PhD Assistant Professor Gonzaga University Dr. Kristen Skruber is an assistant professor in the Biology Department at Gonzaga University in Washington and completed a PhD at the University of Florida studying molecular mechanisms of actin assembly in mammalian cells and a postdoctoral fellowship in the lab of R. Dyche Mullins at the University of California, San Francisco. Learn about our editorial policies

I think, like all scientists, I love a good mystery and getting to chase questions professionally. I find that understanding how things work is a really transformative outlook on life. It expands our umwelt, a German word that speaks to our sphere of perception of the physical world. So, in the classroom, I’m always hoping that even if students don’t remember the exact things we discussed, like the steps of oxidative phosphorylation, they’ll at least reenter the world with a transformed view of it, for example, why and how we use oxygen. Practically, I’m proud of every experiment I’ve ever gotten to work on because most experiments don’t work, particularly in vitro reconstitution. As a microscopist, I’m proud anytime we can (literally) shed light on something very small, some cellular process, or watch a single cell move. I’m super energized any time a student watches actin polymerization in a cell or gets to witness a cell move and gets excited by it.

BF: Blake Forman Senior Science Writer Technology Networks Blake pens and edits breaking news, articles, and features on a broad range of scientific topics. He earned an honors degree in chemistry from the University of Surrey. Blake also holds an MSc in chemistry from the University of Southampton. Blake held several editorial-based roles before joining Technology Networks in 2024. Learn about our editorial policies If you could give one piece of advice to young LGBTQIA+ researchers beginning their career, what would it be?

KS: Kristen Skruber, PhD Assistant Professor Gonzaga University Dr. Kristen Skruber is an assistant professor in the Biology Department at Gonzaga University in Washington and completed a PhD at the University of Florida studying molecular mechanisms of actin assembly in mammalian cells and a postdoctoral fellowship in the lab of R. Dyche Mullins at the University of California, San Francisco. Learn about our editorial policies