What Drives Ovarian Aging and Fertility Decline?

The ovaries are critical for maintaining female reproductive and endocrine function. They are known to age faster than other organs, and few effective methods exist to slow this aging. Ovarian aging decreases fertility, increases the risk of pregnancy complications, and ultimately leads to menopause.





Beyond reproductive health, ovarian aging and the accompanying fluctuations in estrogen and progesterone influence bone health, cardiovascular function, the immune system, cognitive abilities, sleep, and energy metabolism.





“It is not just a matter of fertility when we talk about preventing ovarian aging.” — Prof. Augusto Schneider

Characterizing ovarian aging

Women are born with a finite stock of follicle-enclosed oocytes in the ovary, which are depleted over time. Historically, reproductive decline was thought to be determined by the ovarian reserve, which is the number of remaining follicles.

What happens to follicle-enclosed oocytes over time? In the ovary, oocytes are dormant in the primordial follicles. They can undergo one of the following processes: Primordial follicle activation : occurs when individual follicles are recruited to leave their dormant state and enter a growth phase, moving through maturation steps to reach ovulation, where the oocyte is released. Atresia : a form of apoptotic cell death as the ovarian follicles degenerate. This may be a protective mechanism to remove poor-quality oocytes. Remain quiescent.





“Recent evidence indicates that there are other important players in reproductive aging, such as ovarian inflammation and fibrosis, which increase with age,” Prof. Augusto Schneider, associate professor at the Federal University of Pelotas, told Technology Networks.





Schneider’s research has shown that Western and high-fat diets do not affect the number of ovarian follicles but instead promote other hallmarks of aging, such as inflammation.





“Even though the follicle count remained stable, the quality of the oocytes was impaired by high-fat and western diets, also reducing pregnancy rates,” he said. “This suggests that declining fertility with reproductive aging isn't just about the number of follicles; it can be impaired via different pathways depending on the trigger.”

Separate research has identified that fibrosis within the ovarian stromal compartment impairs the release of oocytes, preventing ovulation and therefore pregnancy. Fibrosis develops in response to tissue damage or inflammation and is characterized by excessive extracellular matrix deposition and the expansion of connective tissue.





In the study, researchers found that fibrotic extracellular matrix deposition contributed to age- and obesity-induced ovarian dysfunction and pinpointed mitochondrial dysfunction as a trigger of fibrosis.





They also found that antifibrosis drugs could be used to remove fibrotic collagen and restore ovulation in reproductively old mice and mice with obesity.

Creating a timeline of biological aging

In using follicle depletion as a measure of ovarian aging, it appears that there is a slow, steady decline that mirrors chronological aging.





“When we look at other hallmarks of ovarian aging, such as inflammation and fibrosis, the timeline is different,” Schneider explained.





During early reproductive life, inflammation and fibrosis increase, which some studies propose is linked to repeated ovulation, causing minor tissue damage that needs to be repaired.





In mice, which usually reproduce until around 12–14 months, inflammation and fibrosis are significantly high from around 6–9 months in age, whereas ovarian follicle reserve depletion is most significant at 12 months, Schneider explained.





“We still need more research to fully map out exactly how these different aging timelines interact,” said Schneider.

An ecosystem that changes with age

The surrounding cells and tissues of the ovary also change with age and play a key role in how quickly fertility declines.

Using 3D imaging of mouse and human ovaries, researchers from the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) profiled what normal aging looks like.





They found that, in human ovaries, egg cells cluster in “pockets”.





“These pockets suggest that even within one ovary, the environment around an egg may influence how long it lasts and how well it matures,” said Dr. Diana Laird, professor of obstetrics, gynecology, and reproductive sciences at UCSF and senior author of the study.

A role for the nervous system in ovarian health

The research also pinpointed key support cells in the ovaries, including glial cells, which are typically associated with the nervous system. They were frequently found in association with sympathetic nerves involved in “fight or flight” responses, which formed dense networks that became denser with age.





Ablation of these nerves in mice increased the number of eggs in reserve. However, fewer of these matured, indicating that the nervous system is involved in promoting follicle recruitment and may therefore play a role in ovarian aging.

“This all points to a brand-new line of inquiry about how nerves, blood vessels, and other cell types communicate with eggs,” Laird said. “It tells us that ovarian aging is not just about the egg cells but about their whole ecosystem.”

Immune cells also contribute to aging

Research from Northwestern University has also identified immune cells that are linked to ovarian aging.





Multinucleated giant cells (MNGCs), which are derived from macrophages, are associated with chronic inflammation throughout the body, but they also appear in the aging ovary. The researchers found that these MNGCs likely play a role in clearing cellular debris—they had molecular signatures related to cell degradation, immune function, and high metabolic activity.





“These cells are likely in the aging ovary to compensate for defects in normal processes that are needed to clear out cellular debris. However, MNGCs may have additional consequences because they have a unique immune profile,” said lead author of the study, Dr. Aubrey Converse. “I think this is one of the most interesting aspects of this biology—the MNGCs may be trying to maintain homeostasis initially, but then they may have detrimental consequences to the tissue.”





Creating a “roadmap” of how the ovary and its surrounding tissues change with age offers a starting place from which to study the influence of different environments, conditions, or dietary interventions on ovarian aging.

Could caloric restriction influence ovarian aging?

Calorie restriction—the controlled reduction of calorie intake by around 30% without malnutrition—has been widely shown to extend lifespans and prevent age-associated disease in multiple species.





Calorie restriction is known to alter mitochondrial activity through inhibiting mammalian target of rapamycin (mTOR) and insulin-like growth factor 1, activating the sirtuin family of proteins and AMP-dependent kinase. It also decreases oxidative damage and has anti-inflammatory effects.





“In the ovary specifically, calorie restriction reduces the activation of primordial follicles in mice regardless of what age the diet is started,” said Schneider. This helps to maintain the follicle reserve.





After calorie restriction was stopped and the mice returned to feeding freely, the follicle reserve remained elevated, effectively extending the reproductive lifespan.





“Our recent unpublished data suggest that this is not dependent on any macronutrient specifically, and may be dependent both on the restriction of calories itself and the fasting window,” said Schneider. “We also found that calorie restriction reduces inflammation and fibrosis in the ovary.”





There is a downside to caloric restriction, Schneider warns: “While mice are on the calorie restriction diet, ovulation and cyclicity are suppressed. So, while calorie restriction preserves the ovarian reserve, it makes it very hard for mice to conceive as they are not ovulating regularly.”

“If we can delay ovarian aging, we don't just extend fertility; we delay menopause and protect women's long-term metabolic health.” — Prof. Augusto Schneider

Translating aging research into humans

Although calorie restriction slows ovarian aging in the lab, applying the same intervention to humans in a real-world setting presents numerous challenges.

“I think the ultimate goal is to translate our findings to clinical trials to understand how diet impacts ovarian aging in humans,” said Schneider. “However, strict calorie restriction is incredibly difficult for humans to maintain long-term.”





Schneider’s research in mice highlights that the effects of caloric restriction on ovarian aging are more evident over long periods of time, which would translate to decades in humans. Although weight loss generally improves fertility, extreme dieting over such a long period of time may reduce ovulation and negatively impact fertility.





“There is also a gap in our knowledge regarding obesity effects in ovarian aging and approaches to prevent or reverse this damage,” Schneider noted.





Most of his work on caloric restriction uses lean mice, but obese mice may respond differently to this intervention. “This is critical right now because women are postponing motherhood, and obesity rates are rising. This combination can be very detrimental to fertility,” he said.

Understanding aging mechanisms

Future research might focus on decoupling follicle activation and ovulation, enabling the follicle reserve to be maintained while allowing for ovulation and pregnancy. By identifying the mechanisms that regulate follicle activation, pharmacological treatments can be designed to combat ovarian aging and potentially extend fertility.





“We have observed that rapamycin, an mTOR inhibitor, has promising effects for preventing ovarian aging,” Schneider said. In mice, Schneider and colleagues compared rapamycin treatment with a 30% caloric restriction, finding that both interventions increased the number of primordial follicles compared to a control.





“If we can figure out how to control the activation of primordial follicles without stopping ovulation, we could prevent ovarian aging without compromising fertility and have something that can be translated to humans,” Schneider explained.