3D Printed Hydrogels Shape Cellular Organization To Mimic Human Tissues

1 minute

Researchers at the Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation (TIBI) have developed a technique that could help advance treatments in tissue engineering. The study, published in the scientific journal Small, introduces a technique for producing tissues with precise cellular organization designed to mimic the natural structure of human tissue.





Using a simple light-based 3D printing method, the team created microgels with controlled internal architectures. These structures helped guide how cells behave and grow, mimicking the way cells naturally behave in the body. By adjusting properties of light as it interacts with hydrogels, they modified the internal structure of these microgels, enabling precise control of cell organization in 3D space. This breakthrough addresses a major challenge in creating realistic, functional tissue environments critical for tissue repair and regeneration.