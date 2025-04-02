Adipocyte–Hepatocyte Signaling Brings New Insights To Metabolic Disease

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Register for free to listen to this article

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Read time: 1 minute

The endoplasmic reticulum (ER) is the portion of the cell responsible for manufacturing and folding proteins. Proteins are essential for a wide range of cellular functions—as enzymes, transporters, hormones, antibodies, receptors, and more. They must be folded into the correct three-dimensional shape to function properly. If the ER is unable to manufacture or fold proteins correctly, the cell develops ER stress, which activates the unfolded protein response (UPR)—a protective mechanism aimed at restoring cellular function.





While UPR begins as an adaptive response, it can become maladaptive—ultimately causing cell death—if ER stress persists for too long.





Recently, a team of Chinese researchers led by Prof. WANG Likun from the Institute of Biophysics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has provided new insights into metabolic disease mechanisms and potential therapeutic strategies by identifying a novel intercellular signaling mechanism between adipocytes (fat cells) and hepatocytes (liver cells). The study reveals how ER-stressed adipocytes remotely regulate UPR activation in hepatocytes through the secretion of ceramide (Cer), a fat molecule that plays a major role in cell structure, signaling, and stress response.





These findings were published in the Journal of Cell Biology on March 26.





In the study, the researchers first confirmed that ER-stressed adipocytes secrete bioactive signaling molecules capable of activating the UPR pathway in hepatocytes across tissues. Using lipidomics analysis and functional validation, they identified Cer as the key effector molecule responsible for this process.





Further investigation revealed that the UPR pathway in adipocytes does not directly regulate Cer secretion. Instead, ER stress promotes the extracellular hydrolysis of sphingomyelin (SM)—a type of lipid—into Cer through the secretion of acid sphingomyelinase (ASM), highlighting an indirect regulatory pathway.





By investigating how lipid-soluble Cer is transported between cells, the researchers demonstrated that high-density lipoprotein (HDL) serves as the primary carrier for Cer transport. Upon reaching hepatocytes, Cer alters membrane fluidity, influencing membrane protein function, and contributing to UPR activation.

Want more breaking news? Subscribe to Technology Networks’ daily newsletter, delivering breaking science news straight to your inbox every day. Subscribe for FREE

Notably, the researchers also found that exogenous supplementation of SM effectively reversed the Cer-induced changes in membrane fluidity and UPR activation—underscoring the critical role of lipid metabolic balance in cellular homeostasis. The ability to suppress UPR activation suggests that maladaptive responses to ER stress may be reversible.





Expanding on these findings, the researchers discovered that this Cer-based intercellular UPR signaling mechanism has broader applicability, offering a new theoretical framework for understanding multi-tissue coordinated stress responses.





By systematically mapping the molecular pathway of UPR signal transmission between adipose and liver tissues, this study reveals a previously unrecognized form of organ crosstalk in metabolic diseases. These discoveries pave the way for lipid metabolism-targeted therapeutic strategies aimed at restoring cellular balance and mitigating metabolic disorders.





Reference: Huo Y, Liu X, Lu C, et al. Ceramide mediates cell-to-cell ER stress transmission by modulating membrane fluidity. J Cell Biol. 2025;224(5):e202405060. doi: 10.1083/jcb.202405060





This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.